Thousands of women celebrated Raksha Bandhan at Raipur's Jagannath Temple, tying Rakhi to the deity. BJP MLA Purandar Mishra prayed for Chhattisgarh's prosperity. PM Modi, Amit Shah, and President Murmu also extended greetings for the festival.

A grand Raksha Bandhan celebration was held at the Jagannath Temple in Gayatri Nagar, Raipur, where thousands of women tied sacred Rakhi threads (Raksha Sutra) to Lord Jagannath.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP MLA Purandar Mishra said on Thursday that sisters from across Chhattisgarh had come to tie Rakhi to Lord Jagannath. "Members of the Gujarati, Sindhi, Agarwal, Jain, and Sahu communities have come to tie Rakhi to the Lord. The Lord is overjoyed today to see thousands of sisters coming to tie Rakhi. I pray to the Lord to bless everyone so that Chhattisgarh may prosper and we may align ourselves with a Vikshit," Mishra told ANI.

National Leaders Extend Greetings

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday extended greetings on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Prime Minister Modi conveyed his heartfelt wishes and prayed for happiness, prosperity and success in everyone's lives. In a post on X, PM said, "Heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. May this sacred festival bring happiness, prosperity, and success into all your lives. May the bond of love, affection, and mutual trust remain forever unbreakable--that is my heartfelt wish."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings to fellow countrymen on the sacred festival, which he said is dedicated to the unbreakable love and trust between brothers and sisters. "Heartfelt greetings to all fellow countrymen on the sacred festival of Raksha Bandhan, dedicated to the unbreakable love and trust between brothers and sisters. May this festival bring happiness, peace, and prosperity into everyone's lives," Shah said in a post on X.

On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to all citizens on the eve of Raksha Bandhan. The President stated that the festival of Raksha Bandhan has been an integral part of Indian culture and tradition since ancient times. She said that the rakhi thread, tied around the wrist with faith, has been regarded as a sacred bond of protection, known as 'Raksha Bandhan'.

According to the President's Secretariat, Murmu said, "On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I extend my heartiest greetings to all Indians living in India and abroad. The festival of Raksha Bandhan has been an integral part of our culture and tradition since ancient times. The rakhi thread, tied around the wrist with faith, has been regarded as a sacred bond of protection, known as 'Raksha Bandhan'. In many shlokas and mantras, we find the words "Rakshe, Ma Chala, Ma Chala". These words express the imploration, "May this bond of protection continue forever".

The President stated that the festival reminds us that every relationship rests on the pillars of trust, sensitivity and mutual cooperation. "Raksha Bandhan has become popular as a social festival in which sisters tie a Rakhi on the wrists of brothers and their siblings. This symbolises the feelings of warmth, respect and mutual responsibility not only between brothers and sisters but also among siblings, families, friends and society. This festival reminds us that every relationship rests on the pillars of trust, sensitivity and mutual cooperation. On this auspicious occasion, let us pledge to strengthen the bonds amongst our families and our communities. Let us march forward with this spirit towards a Viksit Bharat," the President added. (ANI)