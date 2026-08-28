Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended Raksha Bandhan greetings, linking it to women's dignity. PM Modi, Amit Shah, and CM Dhami also shared wishes, while celebrations were seen in J&K with girls tying rakhis on soldiers.

Leaders Emphasize Women's Dignity, Family Values

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday extended heartfelt greetings to the citizens on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, underscoring that the festival represents a shared responsibility toward the dignity of women. In a post on social media platform X, Singh said, "Heartfelt greetings on the sacred festival of Raksha Bandhan. This festival, embodying the unbreakable affection, mutual trust, and deep bond between brother and sister, beautifully reflects our rich cultural heritage and values. It also inspires us to remain committed to the honour, safety, and dignity of women," the Defence Minister said. "On this auspicious occasion, I wish that our society becomes even more vigilant and sensitive towards the respect, self-respect, and empowerment of women," Singh added.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also extended his wishes to the residents of his state, noting that the sacred thread carries forward cherished family traditions. "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the festival of Raksha Bandhan, dedicated to the unbreakable love, trust, and affection between brothers and sisters. This sacred thread of the rakhi carries forward, from generation to generation, the beautiful tradition of strengthening relationships and upholding family values," Dhami wrote. "May this holy festival bring happiness, prosperity, and joy to all your lives, and further deepen the love and trust in the bond between brothers and sisters," the Chief Minister added.

Celebrations Across India

Meanwhile, moving scenes of camaraderie and patriotism were witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir's Banihal, where local Kashmiri girls tied rakhis to Indian Army jawans on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Speaking to ANI, a girl said, "I don't have a brother of my own, but today it felt like I do. Due to circumstances, they (jawans) feel they won't be able to celebrate this day while away from family. But we are their sisters, too; we are their family."

In West Bengal, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh participated in the Rakhi festivities in Kolkata's New Town Eco Park, where women tied rakhis to him. In Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, the sacred rakhi was offered to Lord Shri Visheshwara during the Mangala Aarti.

PM Modi, Amit Shah Extend Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Prime Minister Modi, in a post on X, said, "Heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. May this sacred festival bring happiness, prosperity, and success into all your lives. May the bond of love, affection, and mutual trust remain forever unbreakable--that is my heartfelt wish."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the unbreakable love and trust between brothers and sisters. "Heartfelt greetings to all fellow countrymen on the sacred festival of Raksha Bandhan, dedicated to the unbreakable love and trust between brothers and sisters. May this festival bring happiness, peace, and prosperity into everyone's lives," Shah said in a post on X. (ANI)