In Deoria, UP, a police encounter erupted during a vehicle check. Two suspects fled, and after their bike fell, one fired at police. Cops retaliated, injuring wanted criminal Manish Jaiswal. A pistol and motorcycle were recovered.

A routine vehicle check by Deoria district police in Uttar Pradesh turned into an armed confrontation when two suspects attempted to escape police pursuit and opened fire after the police signalled the individuals to stop at the checkpoint.

Detailing the sequence of events that led to the exchange of gunfire, Superintendent of Police Abhijit R Shankar explained how the suspects tried to evade the checkpoint. He said, "Based on information received by the Deoria district police, a checkpoint was set up at Beldar Mod. During the check, two individuals were spotted approaching on a motorcycle. The police signalled them to stop, but instead of stopping, they sped off towards Barhaj.

Police Chase and Shootout

Describing the pursuit and the subsequent accident involving the suspects, the SP noted the escalation on the road. "The police pursued them, and during the chase, their vehicle skidded and fell. After the fall, both suspects attempted to flee; one of them fired at the police using a pistol he was carrying. The police retaliated by firing back, following standard procedure. In this retaliatory action, the accused sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg," he said.

Accused Identified, Manhunt Launched

Outlining the police response and the injury sustained by the accused during the retaliation, followed by the materials recovered from the scene, Shankar further detailed the official action. He said, "The injured accused was immediately sent to the hospital for treatment, where his condition is reported to be stable. The accused undergoing treatment has been identified as Manish Jaiswal. He has over 12 registered cases against him involving theft and Arms Act violations. A police team has been deployed to apprehend the other suspect who fled."

"Items recovered from the scene include a white motorcycle, a pistol, three live cartridges, two spent shell casings, and other materials. Further police action is underway," police said.

Separate Encounter in Varanasi

In a separate incident, earlier in August, two miscreants allegedly involved in a chain-snatching incident in July were arrested on Sunday after an encounter with Varanasi Police during vehicle checking on the Ring Road, with one of the accused sustaining a gunshot injury, police said.

According to police, the action was carried out on August 16 at around 11:30 pm while a police team was conducting vehicle checking in the Lalpur Police Station area. The arrested accused have been identified as Pradyumna Mal alias Prateek (21), a resident of Chiutha under Chiuratal Police Station in Gorakhpur, and Ved Prakash Dubey alias Monty (30), a resident of Taramandal Rampur under Ramgarhtal Police Station in Gorakhpur. (ANI)