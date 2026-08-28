Missing judicial records in a case involving businessman Gyan Chand Agarwal has spotlighted the Rajasthan High Court Registry's functioning. The issue arises amid separate allegations of maladministration against the High Court by a Supreme Court judge.

The reported inability to trace judicial records relating to quashing proceedings involving businessman Gyan Chand Agarwal has drawn attention to the functioning of the Rajasthan High Court Registry, with the matter coming amid separate allegations concerning the administration of the High Court raised by Supreme Court Justice Sandeep Mehta.

The two developments are, however, separate matters, and the reported absence of the Agarwal case records does not by itself establish any connection with the allegations raised by Justice Mehta.

Details of the Missing Records Case

According to a Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed before the Supreme Court, records relating to quashing petitions filed by Agarwal and two other accused were reported missing from the Criminal Branch of the Rajasthan High Court Registry on April 10, 2026.

Following the report, the Rajasthan High Court directed its Registrar (Judicial) to submit a detailed report regarding the records. The petition states that the Registry subsequently submitted a report, but the High Court found it insufficient on April 22, 2026. The proceedings continued while interim protection from arrest granted to the accused remained in place.

The matter subsequently reached the Supreme Court. On August 10, 2026, the apex court declined to interfere with the proceedings pending before the Rajasthan High Court and dismissed the SLP. While doing so, the Supreme Court granted liberty to the petitioner to seek an early hearing of the quashing petition pending before the High Court. The apex court also recorded that if the relevant records were not traceable in the Registry, the petitioner could approach the Registrar General so that appropriate efforts could be made to locate the documents and place them before the High Court.

Justice Mehta's Separate Allegations

The development has assumed significance because of separate allegations made by Justice Sandeep Mehta regarding the functioning of the Rajasthan High Court. In three letters addressed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Mehta raised allegations concerning maladministration, roster allocation, nepotism and favouritism. He also alleged that certain matters were placed before the Acting Chief Justice's bench without justifiable reasons and that some litigants and lawyers received preferential treatment.

The allegations contained in the letters have not been adjudicated and cannot be treated as established findings. The Chief Justice of India has also stressed that such allegations cannot be considered proved without the appropriate institutional process.

Background on Agarwal's Legal Troubles

The issue concerning Agarwal's case, meanwhile, concerns the availability and handling of judicial records within the Rajasthan High Court Registry. The SLP also refers to the criminal cases allegedly registered against Agarwal. According to the petition, Rajasthan Police had verified nearly 298 cases registered against him. The petition further refers to an Enforcement Directorate press release which, according to the material placed before the court, stated that more than 300 FIRs had been registered against Agarwal in Jaipur alone and that he had been declared a history-sheeter by Rajasthan Police.

These claims form part of the material cited in the court proceedings and are not being presented as independent judicial findings. The underlying FIR was registered by the Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) in 2023 and involves allegations including cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery and criminal conspiracy. The petition alleges that Agarwal did not join the investigation despite an earlier direction of the High Court, while interim protection from arrest continued.

Two Separate Issues Under Scrutiny

The reported inability to trace the case records does not, on its own, establish that the records were deliberately removed or misplaced for an improper purpose. Similarly, there is no finding in the Supreme Court proceedings establishing a connection between the missing records and the separate allegations raised by Justice Mehta.

The episode nevertheless puts a spotlight on the importance of proper preservation, tracking and availability of judicial records, particularly in cases involving criminal proceedings, requests for quashing of FIRs and interim protection from arrest. The Supreme Court's August 10 order did not adjudicate the merits of the allegations against Agarwal, nor did it determine whether any wrongdoing occurred in relation to the missing records. Instead, the apex court allowed the proceedings before the Rajasthan High Court to continue and indicated that the petitioner could approach the Registrar General for appropriate efforts to locate the records. The matter therefore remains significant primarily from the perspective of the ongoing judicial proceedings and the functioning of the Registry, while the separate allegations concerning the administration of the Rajasthan High Court remain subject to the appropriate institutional process. (ANI)