West Bengal Tourism Minister Shankar Ghosh met the families of tourists missing in the Nepal flash floods, assuring them of all support. He said the state govt is coordinating with the MEA and Nepal to trace them but information is currently limited.

West Bengal Tourism Minister and BJP MLA from Siliguri Shankar Ghosh on Friday met the families of people missing in the devastating flash floods in Nepal and assured them of all possible support in efforts to trace them.

Speaking to the reporters, Ghosh said the state government is in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and Nepal authorities to gather information about tourists who are missing after the disaster in Nepal.

He stated that several calls were received regarding tourists who were in Nepal when the incident occurred, but information about their status is yet to be received. "The incident happened the day before yesterday, and after that I received several phone calls regarding tourists who were in Nepal at that moment and their information. The main problem is that Nepal is still in shock. The administration there is currently engaged in rescue operations, and information regarding tourists is yet to be received from them," he said.

State govt coordinating with MEA

He said the state government is coordinating with the External Affairs Ministry and making efforts to establish communication with tourists who are unable to contact their families. "So we are in touch with external Ministry of Affairs as well as our state team is also trying to build any kind of communication towards the tourist who are still not in a position to communicate with their family. If any kind of information is available from any side, we are ready to share, but right now, for those missing tourists, we are not getting any information about them," Ghosh said.

Number of missing not disclosed

The minister said he would not disclose the number of missing tourists at this stage, citing the sensitivity of the matter. "I do not want to disclose the numbers right now. We are working on it. The people who are trying to get in touch with us have been listed, and our control room is also in contact with the families of the missing tourists," he said.

Ghosh added that the state government is making all efforts for the rescue of both Nepalese citizens and Indian tourists stranded in the country. "There are joint efforts from all corners, and we are hopeful that we will receive some information today," he said.

State-level coordination underway

The minister further said he has spoken with the Director General of Police and the Home Secretary regarding the situation, and they are also working to gather information from Nepal. "I have already talked with the DG and the Home Secretary regarding this, and they are also trying their best to get information from Nepal. Repeatedly, I am saying that Nepal is in shock right now. Everyone is engaged in rescue operations. Communication regarding the missing tourists is yet to be received from them. If we get any information, we will definitely share it with reporters," he added.

Nepal flood death toll rises

Meanwhile, the death toll from the devastating Bhotekoshi flood rose to 475, according to police, The Kathmandu Post reported. A police official told ANI that all forms of work, including the rebuilding of the roads in the region, have halted. (ANI)