37 pilgrims from Maharashtra stranded in Tibet while returning from Kailash Mansarovar Yatra have been rescued. Following intervention by CM Devendra Fadnavis, the group safely departed for Kathmandu to catch their return flight to India.

37 devotees from Maharashtra who were stranded in Saga, Tibet, during their return journey after completing the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra have safely departed for Kathmandu. The group left Saga at 6 am on Friday via the Nyalam check post and is en route to Kathmandu.

The 37 pilgrims, from Thane, Pune, Alibag, Raigad and Dombivli, had undertaken the yatra. They got stranded in Saga during their return, with their flight from Kathmandu scheduled for 2 pm on August 29, making it critical to reach on time. On receiving the information, Chief Minister Fadnavis immediately directed necessary action and coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, which promptly extended help and cooperation.

CM Fadnavis's Intervention Ensures Safe Return

"Having completed the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, 37 pilgrims from Maharashtra were stranded in Saga, Tibet, during their return journey. Following the prompt intervention of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, all pilgrims departed safely from Saga at 6 AM today via the Nyalam Check Post route to Kathmandu," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X.

"The 37 pilgrims from Thane, Pune, Alibag, Raigad, and Dombivli areas had gone for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. They got stranded in Saga during their return journey. Their return flight from Kathmandu was scheduled for 2 PM on August 29, making it essential to reach Kathmandu on time. Upon receiving this information, Chief Minister Fadnavis immediately contacted the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, secured the necessary assistance, and ensured the safe return journey from Saga to Kathmandu for all pilgrims," the post reads.

The CMO added that the timely coordination ensured the safe return journey of all pilgrims, who expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Fadnavis, the Maharashtra Government and the Ministry of External Affairs for immediate assistance in the hour of crisis. "In this hour of crisis, everyone expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Fadnavis, the Maharashtra Government, and the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, for the timely help received," it stated.

https://x.com/CMOMaharashtra/status/2093201220978774049?s=20

Widespread Devastation from Flash Floods

The crisis stems from a catastrophic flash flood that struck the Tibet-Nepal border on August 26 (Wednesday), sending a powerful surge of water, sediment, and boulders through the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems and leaving widespread devastation in its wake.

Nepal is currently grappling with the aftermath of the major flash flood that struck the Rasuwa district on Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, Nepal Police on Friday issued a fresh alert for floods in the Himalayan country, evacuating people from Trishuli. The death toll from the devastating Bhotekoshi flood on Wednesday rose to 475, according to police, The Kathmandu Post reported.

A police official told ANI that all forms of work, including the rebuilding of the roads in the region, have halted. Nepal Police officer P Chaudhary said, "The water level is about to rise, so everyone is being stopped. The vehicles that were engaged in the operation are all returning. They are all coming back. Everyone is being evacuated from there and is being taken to a safe location. All the work has stopped. Even worse flooding is yet to come; that is why everyone is being put on alert."

Fresh Alert Issued After Earthquake, Dam Burst

Earlier today, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hit Sichuan in China, prompting a flood alert in Nepal. People in the Trishuli area of Nepal were evacuated again as a heavy flow of water from above has threatened to raise the river's water level, Nepal Police stated. The earthquake jolted Longchang City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre, CGTN reported.

Issuing an alert, Nepal Police said that a dam on the Tibet side has burst again. "Information has been received that the water dam on the Tibet side has burst again. Therefore, all security personnel, rescue workers involved in rescue and relief operations, and the general public are requested to remain immediately alert and move to safe locations or notify others," Nepal Police posted on X. (ANI)