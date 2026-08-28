A young girl in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, made a video appeal to the district magistrate about a damaged road with large, water-filled potholes. The video went viral online, prompting local authorities to take action. In response, the district administration acknowledged the complaint and directed the municipality to begin road construction.

A young girl from Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, has won hearts online after making an emotional appeal to the district magistrate over the badly damaged road outside her home. Her simple request for a proper road quickly went viral on social media, prompting the local administration to take notice and initiate construction work.

In the viral video, the girl can be seen pointing towards the damaged stretch near her home and directly addressing Barabanki District Magistrate Ishank Pratap Singh. She explains how large potholes fill with rainwater, making the road difficult for residents to use during the monsoon.

“DM Uncle, please get the road to our house built. There are huge potholes, and they get filled with water.”

Check the viral video here:

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The video was reportedly recorded near Crystal Garden in the Kotwali Nagar area, where residents have been dealing with the poor condition of the road. The combination of potholes and accumulated rainwater had made the stretch particularly troublesome for people living in the locality.

Viral appeal prompts official action

The child’s straightforward appeal soon attracted attention online, with viewers urging authorities to address the problem. The video eventually reached the district administration, prompting the DM to take cognisance of the complaint.

Following the viral appeal, the district magistrate directed the municipality to take up the road construction work and complete it at the earliest. Officials also instructed the executing agency to speed up the project.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Gunjita Agarwal also confirmed that action had been initiated and said the road would be completed as soon as possible.

What began as a child’s heartfelt request to “DM Uncle” has therefore resulted in an official response. The incident has also highlighted how residents, including children, continue to experience the everyday difficulties caused by damaged roads and water-filled potholes during the rainy season.

The viral video has struck a chord because the girl did not make a complicated demand. She simply wanted a safer, usable road leading to her home—and her direct appeal appears to have brought the issue to the administration’s attention.