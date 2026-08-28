Thousands of devotees thronged the Tiruvannamalai railway station after the overnight Girivalam for the Avani full moon. Chaos erupted as they rushed to board a passenger train, leading to jostling and demands for additional special services.

Thousands of devotees thronged the Tiruvannamalai railway station after completing the overnight Girivalam (circumambulation of the Arunachala hill) on the occasion of the full moon in the Tamil month of Avani.

Tension prevailed at the railway station when devotees rushed to board a passenger train from Villupuram to Katpadi, jostling with one another to secure seats as soon as the train arrived.

The Avani Full Moon Girivalam

The Avani full moon began at 9.53 a.m. on Thursday and is scheduled to end at 10.29 a.m. on Friday.

The administration of the Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple had announced that devotees could undertake the Girivalam on Thursday night.

Following the announcement, lakhs of devotees from various districts of Tamil Nadu, as well as from neighbouring States including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala, arrived in Tiruvannamalai.

After offering prayers at the Arunachaleswarar Temple, they undertook the 14-km Girivalam around the Arunachala hill.

After completing the circumambulation through the night, the devotees gathered in large numbers at the Tiruvannamalai railway station to return to their respective hometowns.

The situation turned chaotic when the Villupuram-Katpadi passenger train arrived, with devotees jostling and pushing their way into the coaches to board the train. The devotees also urged the railway authorities to operate additional special trains to accommodate the large crowd.

Karthigai Deepam Festival

The Tiruvannamalai district's Arunachaleswarar temple has numerous festivities each year. Among these, the "Karthigai Deepam Festival" is the most important and celebrated grandly.

Thousands of devotees from all over India will gather at the Arunachaleswarar temple to observe this festival and worship Lord Shiva.

On the day of the full moon in the Tamil month of Karthigai, Tamil Nadu celebrates Karthigai Deepam, also known as Karthika Deepam, under the Indian calendar.

The importance of the Karthigai Deepam celebration is marked by Annamalaiyar Deepam. Lighted atop the hill, the sacred fire represents Annamalaiyar, the perpetual light of Lord Shiva. Devotees feel that one can only see this heavenly thing through divine grace. (ANI)