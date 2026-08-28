Union Minister Kiren Rijiju attended the Silver Jubilee celebration of Druk Padma Karpo School in Leh. As the chief guest, he praised the school's 25 years of quality education and cultural preservation, highlighting its role in nurturing talent.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday attended the Silver Jubilee celebration of Druk Padma Karpo School in Leh District of Ladakh as the chief guest.

As the school marked its 25 years, Rijiju hailed the institute's "quality education and cultural preservation." In an X post, Rijiju wrote, "Attended the Silver Jubilee Celebration of Druk Padma Karpo School, Leh District, as Chief Guest, marking 25 years of quality education, cultural preservation & nurturing young talent." "It was a privilege to celebrate this remarkable journey with His Eminence Drukpa Thuksey Rinpoche, the Abbot of Hemis Monastery; all Venerable Rinpoches, monks from different monasteries & Venerable nuns; Shri Ashish Kundra ji, IAS, CS, UT of Ladakh; Shri Anand Jain ji, IPS, DGP, Ladakh Police; Shri Chering Dorjay Lakrook ji, President, Ladakh Buddhist Association; Shri Thupstan Chhewang ji, former MP; Shri. Jigmet Namgyal Wangchuk, King of Ladakh; Ven. Dorjay Stanzin, President, LGA; Shri Jamyang Tsering Namgyal ji, former MP; Adv. @tashi_gyalson ji, former CEC/Chairman, LAHDC, Leh; Shri Tashi Gyaltsan Khachu ji, State President, @BJP4Ladakh; along with administrative secretaries of UT Ladakh, DC Leh, SSP Leh, senior officers of Ladakh Police & other esteemed dignitaries," the post read.

Warm Welcome in Leh

As he landed at the Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh this morning, he was welcomed by the representative of the Druk Padma Karpo School, former chairman of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Tashi Gyalson, Ladakh BJP chief Tashi Gyaltsan Khachu and others.

"Touched by the warmth of Ladakh on arrival at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport, Leh. Grateful for the gracious welcome by Ven. Jigmet, representative of Druk Padma Karpo School; Adv. @tashi_gyalson ji, former CEC/Chairman, LAHDC, Leh; Shri Tashi Gyaltsan Khachu ji, State President, @BJP4Ladakh; Shri Dorjey Angchok ji and Shri Tonyot Tashi ji, State Vice Presidents, BJP Ladakh; Shri Stanzin Lakpa ji, State General Secretary; Ms. Rinchen Dolkar ji, State Mahila Morcha President; Lobzang Larjey ji, State Kisan Morcha President; District Presidents of Leh, Sham & Changthang; & other esteemed members," Rijiju posted on X. (ANI)