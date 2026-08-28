Twenty Naval Wing NCC cadets from Madurai and Cuddalore completed a sailing expedition from Rameswaram to Dhanushkodi. The trip, part of a larger sea trip, aimed to give cadets practical exposure to sailing and develop leadership skills.

Twenty Naval Wing NCC cadets successfully completed an adventure sailing expedition from Rameswaram port to Dhanushkodi on Friday as part of the Rameswaram leg of the All-Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Sea Trip.

The sailing expedition was inaugurated by Commander Sudeep Nambiat, Deputy Director General, Directorate of NCC, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman, at the Rameswaram fishing base.

A total of 20 cadets, including 10 cadets each from 2 (TN) Naval Wing NCC, Madurai, and 5 (TN) Naval Wing NCC, Cuddalore, participated in the expedition. The cadets embarked on the journey towards Dhanushkodi in two sailboats, successfully completing the designated sea route.

Fostering Skills Through Adventure

The adventure trip was organised to provide NCC cadets with practical exposure to sailing and maritime activities while encouraging qualities such as discipline, teamwork, leadership, courage and self-confidence.

The expedition also formed an important part of the larger All-Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Sea Trip, with the Rameswaram leg giving the cadets an opportunity to put their naval training and sailing skills into practice in an actual maritime environment.

Speaking about the expedition, Commander Sudeep Nambiat highlighted the successful completion of the sailing activity and the importance of adventure-based training for NCC cadets. Such sailing expeditions are an integral part of Naval Wing NCC activities and are aimed at developing an interest in maritime pursuits among young cadets while strengthening their ability to work as a team in challenging conditions.

The participating cadets from Madurai and Cuddalore travelled together in the two sailboats, undertaking the expedition under the supervision of the NCC authorities. The successful completion of the Rameswaram-Dhanushkodi sailing expedition marked another milestone in the ongoing All-Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Sea Trip and provided the cadets with valuable hands-on experience in sailing and maritime operations. (ANI)