The Indian Navy will commission 'Nipun', its second indigenously made Diving Support Vessel, on August 31. Built by Hindustan Shipyard Limited, the ship boosts India's self-reliance in defence and enhances underwater operational capabilities.

Marking a significant milestone in India's quest for self-reliance in the maritime domain, the Indian Navy is set to commission 'Nipun', the second indigenously designed and constructed Diving Support Vessel (DSV), on August 31. Built by Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), the vessel represents a major leap in domestic defence shipbuilding.

The construction journey, spanning from the initial blueprint to the final commissioning, underscores the Indian Navy's commitment to the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. Taking to social media platform X, the Indian Navy's official media handle shared a glimpse of the vessel's construction journey. "From Blueprint to Commissioning. Witness the construction journey of Nipun, the second indigenously designed and constructed Diving Support Vessel of the Indian Navy. Built by Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), the vessel stands as a testament to India's self-reliance in defence shipbuilding," the post read. From Blueprint to Commissioning Witness the construction journey of #Nipun, the second indigenously designed and constructed Diving Support Vessel of the #IndianNavy. Built by Hindustan Shipyard Limited #HSL, the vessel stands as a testament to India’s self-reliance in defence… pic.twitter.com/EB1ZlPLd6G — IN (@IndiannavyMedia) August 28, 2026

Enhanced Operational Capabilities

The induction of 'Nipun' is expected to significantly enhance the Navy's operational capabilities in the Indian Ocean Region. Notably, the Nipun is a purpose-built platform designed to support a wide spectrum of diving and underwater operations. The ship is equipped with modern diving systems and underwater intervention capabilities, enabling sustained support to divers operating in demanding conditions at sea. It will also augment the Indian Navy's capability to support submarine rescue operations.

The ship incorporates modern systems for navigation, platform management and precise station keeping, complemented by specialised facilities for diving, underwater intervention and medical support. These capabilities enable Nipun to function as an integrated platform for complex operations beneath the surface.

Boost to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

The forthcoming commissioning of Nipun will further strengthen the Indian Navy's ability to undertake specialised diving and underwater missions across India's maritime areas of interest. The induction of this indigenously built platform also reflects the growing capability of the country's shipbuilding ecosystem to deliver technologically advanced and specialised vessels in support of the Navy's operational requirements. (ANI)