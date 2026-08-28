Bhopal Central Jail made special arrangements for Raksha Bandhan, allowing sisters to meet inmate brothers. While visitors praised the arrangements, many sisters sought a promise from their brothers not to repeat their mistakes.

Bhopal Central Jail made special arrangements on Friday for Raksha Bandhan, allowing sisters to meet their inmate brothers and tie Rakhi to them inside the prison premises. Several women expressed their happiness at meeting their siblings after a long gap and also sought a promise from them not to repeat their mistakes on the occasion.

Special Arrangements for Rakhi

Jail Superintendent Manendra Singh Parihar said special arrangements had been made for sisters visiting the jail, including the availability of Rakhis, sweets and kumkum through the jail canteen. "On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, arrangements for sweets, Rakhi, kumkum and other items have been made through the jail canteen for sisters who want to tie Rakhi to their inmate brothers. They are allowed inside only after proper searching by female guards. After their 20-25 minute meeting, arrangements have been made to ensure that they leave safely," Parihar said.

When asked about whether there has been any categorisation of inmates while meeting their sisters, the officer said that there was no separate categorisation for regular inmates and their family members had been given common meeting timings. Nonetheless, inmates belonging to banned organisations have been assigned separate meeting timings in the evening. He added that around 3,648 inmates are currently lodged in the jail, with meetings involving around 1,100-1,200 inmates already completed and nearly 3,500 family members having visited. "At present, there are approximately 3,648 inmates. Meetings with around 1,100-1,200 inmates have already taken place, and around 3,500 family members have visited," Parihar said.

The jail superintendent further said around 180 women inmates are also lodged in the prison and separate arrangements had been made for them to meet their brothers. "There are around 180 women inmates. The men who come to meet their inmate sisters, will be allowed to meet them between 3 pm and 4 pm in the evening. They will be met separately after the current crowd slows down," Parihar said.

Emotional Reunion for Siblings

The occasion also brought emotional moments for several sisters who met their brothers after a long gap. Some sisters said they did not ask for gifts from their brothers but instead sought a promise that they would not repeat the mistakes that had brought them to jail.

Sister Radha Chaudhary, who met her brother after a long time, said, "We met our brother after a long time. It was very painful that children sometimes take the wrong path and the family has to see such a day when they are not together. I told my brother not to do anything again that would make us come here. He also promised that he would not do anything that would force him to stay away from his family during festivals."

Another visitor, Mamta Singh, appreciated the arrangements made by the jail administration. "The arrangements are very good. We received sweets and other facilities, and we were allowed to meet and talk comfortably. We were also given a little extra time, around five to ten minutes, and it felt very good," she said.

Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi around their brother's wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters. Rakhi symbolises a sense of protection. (ANI)