The ED raided multiple locations in Dehradun in the UKSSSC exam scam case. Searches, including at the home of ex-CM Harish Rawat's aide Chandan Singh Jeena, led to the seizure of Rs 32 lakh cash, gold, and luxury watches.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it conducted searches at multiple locations in Dehradun in connection with alleged large-scale irregularities in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) Gram Panchayat Vikas Adhikari (VPDO) Examination, 2016, recovering Rs 32 lakh in unaccounted cash, gold and luxury watches from the residence of Chandan Singh Jeena, presently serving as Personal Assistant to former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Singh Rawat.

ED Raids Key Individuals

The searches were carried out on September 10 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, the ED said in a press release issued on Friday.

According to the agency, searches were conducted at the residential premises of the then Chairman and Secretary of UKSSSC, the then Exam Controller, the owner of the private computer agency engaged for OMR processing, and associated middlemen allegedly linked to the conspiracy. The residence of Chandan Singh Jeena was also searched. Jeena had earlier served as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Harish Rawat during his tenure as Chief Minister from 2014 to 2017, the ED said.

Major Seizures from Rawat's Aide

The agency said the search of Jeena's premises led to the recovery of unaccounted Indian currency amounting to Rs 32 lakh, gold coins and chains weighing approximately 200.5 grams, and 12 luxury wristwatches. The gold recovered included 13 gold coins and seven gold chains, while the watches included brands such as Rolex, Rado, Piaget, Movado, Tissot and Casio Edifice, according to the ED.

"Search of the residential premises of Chandan Singh Jeena led to the recovery of unaccounted Indian currency of Rs. 32,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty-Two Lakh), Gold coins and chains weighing approximately 200.5 grams (13 gold coins and 7 gold chains) and 12 luxury wrist-watches," the agency said.

The ED said bank accounts belonging to Jeena and his family members were frozen under Section 17(1A) of the PMLA, with aggregate credit balances of Rs 52.16 lakh. His mobile phone was also seized for forensic analysis.

Modus Operandi of the Scam

The agency said the investigation revealed that OMR answer sheets were allegedly diverted from UKSSSC's secure custody to the private residence of the then Secretary, where roll numbers of under-filled OMR sheets were noted down and subsequently handed over to personnel of a private computer agency. The personnel allegedly filled and altered answer bubbles before re-sealing the sheets in exchange for illegal gratification routed through middlemen, the ED said.

Total Assets Seized and Further Investigation

The agency further said that unaccounted cash was recovered from several former UKSSSC officials and associated persons during the searches, along with gold jewellery in certain cases.

"The total value of assets seized and frozen at the residence of Chandan Singh Jeena presently stands at approximately Rs. 1.28 crore, which is likely to increase with the value of the remaining 12 luxury watches being separately ascertained," the ED said.

The agency added that it found Jeena had made substantial cash expenses for which no source was explained and said the recoveries and expenses were not substantiated by his known sources of income. The case stems from an FIR registered at Police Station Vigilance, Dehradun, along with three further FIRs registered in connection with the matter. Further investigation is underway, the ED said. (ANI)