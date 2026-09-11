In a maritime operation off Mumbai, the Indian Coast Guard intercepted a suspicious vessel suspected of diesel smuggling. They recovered ₹10 lakhs in cash, illicit liquor, and apprehended six crew members. The vessel was escorted to Mumbai Harbour.

In a swift and coordinated maritime intelligence operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully intercepted a suspicious vessel suspected of illicit diesel smuggling off the coast of Mumbai, recovering concealed cash and contraband. According to the release, acting on credible intelligence received at approximately 14:10 hrs on September 10, 2026, regarding unauthorized activities near an offshore Oil Rig, ICG promptly diverted its Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel to investigate the area.

Contraband and Cash Seized

Following a tactical approach, ICG intercepted and boarded the suspect vessel in the dark hours. A comprehensive search of the boat led to the discovery of illicit liquor and concealed, unaccounted cash amounting to approximately ₹10 lakhs.

Joint Investigation Launched

The apprehended vessel, along with its six crew members and the confiscated items, was subsequently escorted to Mumbai Harbour. The crew and the vessel have been handed over to the relevant authorities, and a joint investigation involving multiple law enforcement and maritime stakeholders has been initiated to uncover the broader network behind the suspected smuggling operation, as per the release.

Indian Coast Guard reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to curbing smuggling and neutralizing illicit activities at sea, ensuring the continued safety, security and integrity of India’s maritime frontiers.