In a shocking incident from Thiruvananthapuram, a mother allegedly killed her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter by slitting her throat. The woman reportedly locked herself and the child in a room before committing the act over family issues.

A one-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her mother, who slitted her throat at Malayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram district, police said.

Details from FIR

The deceased child has been identified as Ivana. The incident reportedly occurred at a house in Vilavoorkkal village between 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm on Thursday, according to the police FIR.

According to the FIR, the accused allegedly locked herself and the child inside a bedroom before attacking the girl with a knife, causing serious injuries to her neck. The child was initially taken to the Vilavoorkkal Primary Health Centre and later shifted by a 108 ambulance to the SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. However, doctors examined the child at around 5.52 pm and declared her dead, the FIR stated.

Incident Comes to Light

The incident came to light after a relative, who noticed that the mother and child had not been seen outside, knocked on the locked door. The mother, identified as Christy, reportedly came out and told the relative that she had killed the child, according to the FIR.

Police Investigation

Police have registered a case against the accused under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, pertaining to murder. Preliminary reports suggest that family issues may have led to the incident. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the child's death and the motive behind the alleged act. (ANI)