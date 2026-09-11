Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav announced the 'Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Bus Seva' will launch on Sep 25. The new service aims to provide accessible, convenient, and safe bus travel for residents and tourists across the state's extensive road network.

MP to Launch 'Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Bus Seva' on September 25

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced that the 'Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Bus Seva' (Chief Minister's Accessible Transport Bus Service) will be auspiciously launched in Madhya Pradesh on September 25. While addressing the inaugural session of the 'Passenger Transport Vision Summit-2026 ’, organised under the 'Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva' at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore, he stated that the government's goal is to provide citizens with an accessible, convenient, safe, modern, and reliable bus service, and the launch on September 25 marks a new step towards achieving this objective, according to a press release.

Yadav noted that Madhya Pradesh boasts a road network spanning 5 lakh kilometres and offers the potential to operate over 15,000 buses. Beyond the state's residents, millions of tourists and pilgrims who visit annually also rely on bus services for travel; this presents both a challenge and a significant opportunity for the state.

He urged private bus operators, bus manufacturers, industry partners, and stakeholders to recognise the growing opportunities in Madhya Pradesh amidst changing times and to collaborate with the government in the state's development journey. He called for the creation of a premier public transport model in the state: one that serves as an example for the entire nation, the release said.

Key Initiatives at Transport Vision Summit

During the event, Yadav unveiled the 'Passenger Transport Vision Summit-2026' souvenir and the 'Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva' handbook. In his presence, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed and exchanged between MPYPIL and Rapido to enhance public transport accessibility for citizens and to improve first- and last-mile connectivity, the release said.

Awards and Innovation Challenges

Additionally, Yadav honoured the winners of MPYPIL’s 'Let’s Create a Logo' competition. Sudhakar Kumar from Sasaram (Bihar) received the first prize of Rs 5 lakh, Chayan Vohra from Delhi received the second prize (consolation) of Rs 2 lakh, and Gaurangi Sharma from Bhopal received the third prize (consolation) of Rs 1 lakh along with a certificate of appreciation.

The release highlighted that Yadav also launched the 'MP Mobility Innovation Challenge 2026' by pressing a remote button, aiming to ensure the participation of citizens, researchers, academic institutions, and innovators in creating a smart, safe, inclusive, and future-ready mobility ecosystem in the state.

Prior to this, he inaugurated and toured a special exhibition focused on innovations and modern technologies in the public transport sector. He was warmly welcomed by public representatives and bus transport operators of Indore. (ANI)