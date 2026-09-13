TVK MLA Vijayakumar filed a complaint against DMK leaders, including MP A. Raja, for allegedly making defamatory remarks against CM Joseph Vijay and Minister Nirmalkumar. The complaint, with video evidence, seeks legal action for inciting disharmony.

TVK MLA Files Defamation Complaint

Gummidipoondi TVK MLA Vijayakumar on Sunday filed a formal complaint at the Gummidipoondi DSP office demanding legal action against DMK leaders for allegedly making defamatory and controversial statements against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay and Law Minister Nirmalkumar.

The complaint names DMK Parliament MP A. Raja, former ministers P K Sekar Babu, MRK Panneerselvam, and other DMK leaders.

Recently, during the Assembly session, Chief Minister Joseph Vijay had allegedly made defamatory remarks against DMK President M K Stalin. Condemning this, the DMK staged statewide protest demonstrations. At the protest held in Saidapet, Chennai, DMK MP A Raja, while speaking, allegedly made controversial and defamatory remarks targeting CM Joseph Vijay and Minister Nirmalkumar. The remarks drew condemnation from various leaders including CPI(M) leader Shanmugam.

Following this, Tiruvallur North District Secretary and Gummidipoondi MLA Vijayakumar, along with TVK cadres, submitted a petition with video evidence at the DSP office. In his petition, Vijayakumar stated that the DMK leaders spoke in a manner that defames the Chief Minister and disturbs public peace and social harmony. He urged police to take appropriate legal action against them for making statements that incite disharmony. Police have received the complaint and said enquiry is underway.

Background: A Deepening Political Feud

On September 10, DMK leader M K Satlin criticised the use of Enforcement Directorate cases as evidence against the DMK, alleging that the agency had been used for political vendetta. Stalin urged Vijay to maintain the dignity expected of the Chief Minister’s office and focus on governance.

“The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has dignity and respect. It is a place sculpted by many great leaders, great men. That responsibility is now with you,” Stalin said. He asked Vijay to focus Assembly debates on law and order, welfare schemes, Tamil Nadu’s development and protection of the state’s rights rather than “unnecessary controversies.”

Stalin also launched a broad attack on the Vijay government, alleging failures on law and order, the Parandur airport project, farmers’ loan waiver and LPG cylinder promises. “Your administration also, just like a cinema shooting. To hide your inefficient administration, you are posting various reels like this and cheating a whole generation,” he alleged.

His remarks came days after Vijay, while addressing the Assembly on September 7, accused the DMK of corruption and cited the Sarkaria Commission report in connection with allegations against the government led by Karunanidhi. Vijay also claimed that the Enforcement Directorate had accused the DMK of corruption through party funds and alleged that Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Minister Senthil Balaji were named in connection with the collection of money in the name of party funds. (ANI)