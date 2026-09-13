MP CM Mohan Yadav slammed Rahul Gandhi's upcoming 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign as 'Jhooth Ki Goonj,' demanding an apology. He criticized the Gandhi family's political legacy and accused them of abandoning their electoral constituencies.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his family's political legacy, alleging that a leader is touring the region bringing with him "Jhooth Ki Goonj," ahead of his "Chhatron Ki Goonj" campaign in Indore on September 19. Addressing a gathering in Agar Malwa, MP CM dismissed Gandhi's upcoming tour as "Jhooth Ki Goonj" and demanded a public apology from the Congress leader upon his arrival in the state.

CM Yadav Slams Gandhi Family's Legacy

CM Yadav targeted the electoral record of the Gandhi family, alleging that their leadership had failed to deliver long-term benefits for the nation. Highlighting the achievements of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in housing and education welfare, CM Yadav contrasted his administration's governance with the Congress leadership's history, accusing them of abandoning electoral constituencies out of fear of public accountability. "We had heard of permanent houses being provided in Ram Rajya, but now, whether in cities or villages, the work of providing permanent homes is being done. Recently, laptops were also distributed to students who scored above 75 per cent. A leader is coming here, bringing with him ‘Jhooth Ki Goonj.’ He, his mother, his grandfather, his maternal uncle, and his entire clan never did any good for the country, yet today he comes here to speak for the people and the youth. The public knows the truth very well," he said.

Yadav Questions Gandhi Family's Electoral Choices

Aiming at the electoral decisions of past and present Congress leaders, Yadav questioned why top figures from the Gandhi-Nehru family avoided contesting parliamentary elections from Delhi. "You tell me: why is it that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and others in later times never contested elections from Delhi? They do not contest from Delhi because the people there know them too well. That is why they moved to Raebareli and Amethi, and now, having abandoned even those seats, he has gone to Wayanad in Kerala. People joke that the only reason he didn’t go to Arab to contest elections is that the ocean stood in the way," said the MP CM.

Dismissing the Opposition's public outreach efforts, the Chief Minister claimed that Congress leaders only visit constituencies periodically without any long-term commitment to development. "They seek out other places because they only need to face the public once every five years; they have no intention of actually working for the people. That is why, every time, they come up with new lies," added Mohan Yadav.

Demand for Apology and Highlighting BJP's Work

The Chief Minister further said that Rahul Gandhi should apologise during his visit to Madhya Pradesh and highlighted the BJP government's efforts in tackling Naxalism in the state. "When he comes to our state, he should apologise. The BJP government has worked to make Balaghat free from Naxalism," Yadav said.

About 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Campaign

The 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign, launched by Gandhi in 2026, seeks to provide a platform for student concerns, including examination irregularities, paper leaks, rising education costs, recruitment-related issues and unemployment. The campaign has previously been held in Pune, Kota, Dehradun and Prayagraj and is aimed at bringing student grievances into the national political discourse. (ANI)