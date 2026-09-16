Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe highlighted steep markups on hospital consumables, citing an IV infusion set bought at Rs 11.05 but carrying MRP of Rs 325, a 2,841% increase. He said patients often cannot compare prices or question costs during treatment, and urged clearer rules on the gap between hospital procurement prices and printed MRPs.

Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe has raised concern over huge markups on hospital consumables and medical products, saying patients may be paying far more than the trade price without knowing the actual cost. In a post on X, Mundhe said the most expensive part of a hospital bill may sometimes involve products whose pricing is decided long before they reach the patient. He argued that the gap between procurement prices and printed maximum retail prices can become a serious public health concern because patients usually have little opportunity to compare costs during treatment.

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IV set bought at Rs 11.05, MRP printed at Rs 325

Mundhe cited findings from a survey of hospital consumables in Maharashtra. According to him, an IV infusion set with a trade price of Rs 11.05 carried a printed MRP of Rs 325, amounting to a markup of 2,841%.

He also highlighted other examples. A syringe procured at Rs 6.75 had an MRP of Rs 57.20, while a catheter bought at Rs 29.41 carried an MRP of Rs 310.

Mundhe said these are not optional purchases for patients. People admitted to hospitals cannot easily shop around, compare brands or question the price of an item while receiving treatment. In many cases, he said, the MRP is fixed by manufacturers and distributors and may remain widely disconnected from the actual trade price.

Mundhe points to regulatory gap

The Maharashtra FDA chief said the problem is linked to a wider regulatory gap. Scheduled medicines are subject to price controls under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, but many medical devices and hospital consumables do not fall under the same kind of pricing restrictions.

As a result, Mundhe said, both the final pricing and information available to patients can remain largely unmonitored.

He said a review of the findings has been recommended to the Department of Pharmaceuticals and the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority, or NPPA. Clear guidelines have also been suggested on how large the gap between trade procurement prices and declared MRPs should be, in an August 10 communication, according to a report by Mint.

According to Mundhe, such measures could help reduce both the pricing gap and the information gap faced by patients.

FDA crackdown continues across Maharashtra

Mundhe is currently serving as Commissioner of the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration. Under his leadership, the FDA has also been carrying out a wider food safety enforcement drive across the state.

Hotels, restaurants, clubs and other establishments have faced inspections, notices and, in some cases, closure over alleged violations. The crackdown has drawn considerable public attention and support from several quarters.

Mundhe, an Indian Administrative Service officer known for strict enforcement, has served in several postings during his career. As of August 2026, he had reportedly been transferred 25 times in 21 years of service.

His latest intervention shifts attention from food safety to hospital billing, with the focus now on whether patients should receive clearer information about the real cost of medical consumables used during treatment. The issue could affect families facing hospital bills, especially when several consumables are used repeatedly during prolonged treatment.