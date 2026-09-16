Kerala govt is tackling the power crisis by approaching 7 states and the Nuclear Power Corp to buy electricity, CM VD Satheesan said. Talks with NTPC are ongoing. A long-term policy focusing on renewable energy is also being planned.

Discussions to Procure Power

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Wednesday stated that the state government is taking active measures to address the ongoing power crisis, including reaching out to other states and central entities for power procurement. Addressing the media, the Chief Minister said, "The government is working to resolve the current electricity crisis. We approached 7 states to purchase power. A team from Keralam went to Mumbai for a discussion with the Nuclear Power Corporation for more electricity purchase. We're planning to formulate a long-term contract to resolve this crisis."

He said that discussions have been held with the governments of Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu to purchase power. He added that talks were also held with the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), but the state government cannot afford to buy electricity at Rs 30 per unit, and the viability of the purchase is currently being examined.

He further stated that a power crisis is prevailing even in BJP-ruled states. He said that the load shedding duration is being reduced, adding that the current short-term power crisis will be resolved promptly.

Long-Term Plans and Renewable Energy

He assured that a long-term plan and a dedicated power policy will be formulated to face the upcoming summer and deal with future crises. The Chief Minister added that power consumption is increasing with each passing year, and necessary plans must be made to tackle this challenge. He stated that renewable energy and pumped storage will be utilised accordingly to resolve the issue, pointing out that the state has received many investment proposals in the renewable energy sector.

Other Cabinet Decisions

Announcing another decision taken in the cabinet meeting, CM Satheesan added, "The cabinet has decided to start a new portal named 'Saral' to address investment proposals. 2 exclusive NIA courts will be built in Kochi, and the Central government will bear the cost."