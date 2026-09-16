Kerala govt is tackling the power crisis by approaching 7 states and the Nuclear Power Corp to buy electricity, CM VD Satheesan said. Talks with NTPC are ongoing. A long-term policy focusing on renewable energy is also being planned.
Discussions to Procure Power
He said that discussions have been held with the governments of Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu to purchase power. He added that talks were also held with the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), but the state government cannot afford to buy electricity at Rs 30 per unit, and the viability of the purchase is currently being examined.
He further stated that a power crisis is prevailing even in BJP-ruled states. He said that the load shedding duration is being reduced, adding that the current short-term power crisis will be resolved promptly.
Long-Term Plans and Renewable Energy
He assured that a long-term plan and a dedicated power policy will be formulated to face the upcoming summer and deal with future crises. The Chief Minister added that power consumption is increasing with each passing year, and necessary plans must be made to tackle this challenge. He stated that renewable energy and pumped storage will be utilised accordingly to resolve the issue, pointing out that the state has received many investment proposals in the renewable energy sector.
Other Cabinet Decisions
Announcing another decision taken in the cabinet meeting, CM Satheesan added, "The cabinet has decided to start a new portal named 'Saral' to address investment proposals. 2 exclusive NIA courts will be built in Kochi, and the Central government will bear the cost."(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)