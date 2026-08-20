A man's viral video claiming he received a 'duplicate' packet of Amul Masti Dahi through Blinkit has sparked a heated online debate. He pointed to differences in packaging and questioned taste and texture. While many users demanded action and tagged IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe, others said packaging variations can occur across manufacturing units.

A video shared by a customer claiming that he received a 'duplicate' packet of Amul Masti Dahi after ordering it through Blinkit has sparked a major debate on social media. The man compared the packet delivered through the quick-commerce platform with another one purchased from a local Amul booth and pointed out several differences in their packaging.

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However, it is important to note that the claim that the Blinkit-delivered product was fake or counterfeit has not been independently verified.

In the video, the customer highlighted differences in the printing around the 'Masti' logo, the shade of green used on the packet and the spacing of the word 'Dahi'. He also claimed that the pouch felt different and that the product tasted unusual, leading him to suspect that it was not genuine.

The video quickly drew strong reactions, with many users expressing concern about food safety and the quality of products delivered through quick-commerce platforms.

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Netizens demand action, tag ,Tukaram Mundhe

Several users tagged Tukaram Mundhe, a 2005-batch IAS officer from the Maharashtra cadre known for his strict administrative approach, and urged authorities to look into the matter.

Some users claimed that they too had received products they believed were duplicate or of poor quality after ordering from quick-commerce platforms. Comments mentioned items such as butter, cheese, paneer, milk, ghee and even non-food products.

One user wrote that the matter would be 'ridiculous if true', while another urged the platform to investigate its vendors and warehouses. Some users also called on Amul and Blinkit to respond to the concerns.

Others said the incident had made them more cautious about ordering dairy and other perishable products online. A few users suggested returning to local kirana stores or buying directly from authorised brand outlets.

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'Packaging differences do not prove a product is fake'

Not everyone agreed with the customer’s conclusion. Several social media users pointed out that large FMCG companies may use different packaging vendors, printing machines and manufacturing facilities. Packaging designs can also change over time.

Some argued that differences in colour, font sharpness or spacing alone cannot establish that a product is counterfeit. One user suggested that both packets should be properly tested instead of relying only on visual differences.

Another user wrote that the company should first be contacted to verify whether the two packets came from different manufacturing units or batches.

The discussion has therefore turned into a wider debate over whether the video points to a genuine counterfeit product, a packaging variation or a possible quality or storage issue.

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No independent confirmation of counterfeit claim

At present, there is no independent confirmation that the Amul Masti Dahi shown in the video was fake. The packaging differences seen in the clip alone are not enough to establish counterfeiting.

The viral video has nevertheless renewed concerns about quality control, storage and handling of dairy products sold through quick-commerce services. Customers are advised to check the seal, manufacturing details, expiry date and packaging condition of food products after delivery.

If a product appears damaged, spoiled or suspicious, consumers should avoid consuming it and raise the issue with the seller, platform and the concerned brand. The product should be retained, along with the invoice and packaging, in case further verification or a formal complaint is required.

The video continues to attract comments, with some demanding an investigation and others urging people not to label a product as 'fake' without proper verification.

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