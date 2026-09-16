BJP National President Nitin Nabin's first visit to Maharashtra coincided with Ganeshotsav, which he called a 'great privilege'. Welcomed by CM Devendra Fadnavis, he visited Siddhivinayak Temple, with his visit seen as a boost to party morale.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday described the timing of his first visit to Maharashtra after assuming charge as particularly significant amid the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations. Nabin was welcomed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and senior party leaders at the Mumbai Airport. Afterwards, he offered prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple.

'Moment of great privilege'

Upon his arrival, Nabin expressed that the visit at such an auspicious time is a moment of great privilege for him. "Today, on this sacred land of Maharashtra, this is my first visit as BJP National President, and it is a very auspicious day. The entire festival of worshipping Lord Ganpati Bappa is being celebrated not just across Maharashtra, but throughout the whole country. At such a time, my visit to Maharashtra is a moment of great privilege for me," he said.

CM Fadnavis lauds visit

Furthermore, Fadnavis expressed appreciation for Nabin accepting the state’s invitation during Maharashtra’s largest cultural event. "I thank you for accepting our invitation to the Ganeshotsav, which is the biggest festival in Maharashtra. Festivals like Ganeshotsav and Shivaji Jayanti are celebrated with great fanfare in the state; your visit to Mumbai today will certainly boost the enthusiasm of our party workers and the devotees of Lord Ganesha," he said.

He further highlighted the broader cultural context of the celebrations, adding, "I am confident that this tradition of ours, especially given the cultural resurgence championed once again by the respected Modi, is flourishing, and all our festivals are now being celebrated with immense grandeur."

Notably, the BJP National President will also visit the residence of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. Ganesh Chaturthi, which commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha, is being celebrated across the country with traditional rituals, prayers and community festivities. Devotees have thronged iconic pandals and temples, marking the festival with immense religious fervour and enthusiasm. (ANI)