To mark PM Narendra Modi's 25 years in public service, Tripura will observe his birthday with an extended 'Seva Pakhwada' from September 17 to October 17. Chief Minister Manik Saha said the month-long observance will be organised uniquely.

Marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public service, Tripura will observe his birthday this year with an extended 'Seva Pakhwada' from September 17 to October 17, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Monday, adding that the month-long observance will be organised uniquely across the state.

While speaking to ANI, CM Manik Saha said he held a press conference where he provided detailed information regarding the Prime Minister's birthday on September 17. "While we usually observe this occasion as 'Seva Pakhwada', this time, marking his 25 years in public service, we are celebrating it uniquely across Tripura," Saha said.

He said the observance in Tripura has been scheduled from September 17 to October 17 as Village Committee elections are currently underway in the state. "Typically, 'Seva Pakhwada' lasts only fourteen days, but given the significance of this 25-year milestone, we are extending the programme until October 17," the Chief Minister said.

Celebrations in Other States

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh is set to organise a massive lamp-lighting programme in Ujjain on September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, with the state government aiming to create a world record through the event as part of the month-long Seva-Sankalp Campaign.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday reviewed preparations for the campaign and directed officials to ensure maximum public participation and effective coordination for all programmes scheduled between September 17 and October 17, according to an official release. The Chief Minister said the "lamp of development" lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is spreading its light across the country and described the lighting of lamps as an expression of gratitude for Modi's 25 years of public service.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami appealed to people to light an ‘Aashirwad Deep’ from 6 pm to 7 pm on September 17, marking the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from the sacred land of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and pray for the Prime Minister’s good health, long life and a prosperous life, highlighting his special emotional connect with Uttarakhand and its people. (ANI)