The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of a video where JNU students alleged sexual harassment by a professor. The DCW has now issued a notice to the JNU Vice-Chancellor seeking details of the action taken.

DCW seeks factual report from JNU

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of a video circulating on social media concerning allegations of sexual harassment reportedly raised by some female students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) against a professor.

According to the press release issued by the DCW on Sunday, the students alleged in the video that they had submitted a complaint against the concerned professor before the JNU Vice-Chancellor in May 2026, but that no appropriate action had been taken on their complaint so far.

The students further alleged that the university administration was attempting to protect the professor instead of taking appropriate action. The Commission said it had taken note of the allegations but was not treating them as established facts. Instead, it sought a factual report from the JNU administration to ascertain the actual status of the matter.

Notice issued to Vice-Chancellor

The DCW has issued a notice to the JNU Vice-Chancellor seeking details of the action taken on the complaint reportedly submitted by the students.

It has specifically sought to know whether the complaint was referred to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) constituted under the POSH Act and, if so, what action has been taken by the committee. As per the release, the Commission has also sought details of the present status of the inquiry and the action taken by the university or ICC.

ATR sought within three days

It has asked JNU to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) along with relevant details. If no action has been taken so far, the Commission has directed that the reasons for the same be clearly stated. The DCW has directed the JNU administration to submit the Action Taken Report within three days.

Due process essential: DCW Chairperson

Emphasising the importance of due process in sexual harassment complaints, DCW Chairperson Lata Gupta said, as per the release, “whenever a woman or student raises a complaint of sexual harassment, it is essential that the complaint is dealt with fairly, promptly and sensitively in accordance with the law and prescribed procedure.”

Gupta further stated that the Commission's objective is to ensure that “every complaint is properly examined through due process” and that the complainant is not deprived of access to justice because of administrative inaction or delay.

The Commission said it would examine the report submitted by JNU and, based on the facts and findings available on record, take further necessary action in accordance with law. (ANI)