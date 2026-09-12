Amid a power struggle within the Trinamool Congress, MP Sougata Roy affirmed that the party's symbol remains with Mamata Banerjee. A rebel faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee has approached the Election Commission to claim the 'real' TMC.

Amid the ongoing controversy over the Trinamool Congress' name and electoral symbol, TMC MP Sougata Roy asserted that the party's symbol remains with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Responding to questions over the dispute surrounding the party's name and symbol, Roy said that the symbol would remain with Banerjee. "The symbol remains wherever Mamata Banerjee is," Roy said.

The TMC MP was also asked about Mamata Banerjee holding a meeting in Serampore and the developments surrounding the proposed programme. Roy said permission for the meeting had been granted, but the party had decided not to proceed with it at that time and would organise it later. "Permission to hold the meeting had been granted, but we did not proceed with it at the time and will hold the meeting later," he said.

Rival Faction Approaches ECI

Earlier, a five-member delegation representing the rebel faction of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by West Bengal Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee, arrived at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) in Delhi on Saturday for a meeting with the Election Commission of India (ECI). Banerjee heads a group of around 60 of the 80 newly elected TMC MLAs who distanced themselves from former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the party's defeat to the BJP in the Assembly polls held in April. Both factions have staked claim to being the “real” Trinamool Congress and approached the Election Commission seeking recognition as the party's legitimate leadership.

On Wedneday, the ECI had written to Ritabrata Banerjee regarding representations concerning the TMC amid a dispute over the party's name, election symbol and funds between the Mamata Banerjee-led faction and the faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee. In its letter to Ritabrata Banerjee, the ECI said, "The Commission has decided to give an appointment to your delegation comprising of five members for a meeting on 12.09.2026 (Saturday) at 11:00 AM" at the India International Institute of Democracy & Election Management (IIIDEM), Sector-13, Dwarka, Delhi. (ANI)