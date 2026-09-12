Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel sought blessings at a Jain temple in Ahmedabad and later paid tribute to forest martyrs in Gandhinagar on National Forest Martyrs' Day, presenting financial assistance to the family of a deceased forest officer.

CM Patel Seeks Blessings on Mahavir Janma Vanchan

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday sought the blessings of Lord Mahavir at the Devkinandan Jain Shwetambar Derasar in Navrangpura, Ahmedabad, on the occasion of Mahavir Janma Vanchan. CM admired the beautiful Aangi Shringar of Lord Mahavir at the Derasar and expressed a sense of fulfilment. He also offered darshan of other deities and extended greetings to everyone present. On this occasion, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Mayor Hitesh Barot, MLAs Shri Jitu Patel and Amit Thaker, City President Shri Prerak Shah, prominent members of the Jain community, devotees, local citizens, and others were present.

Gujarat CM Pays Tribute on National Forest Martyrs’ Day

On ‘National Forest Martyrs’ Day’, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the Vanpal Memorial in Gandhinagar and paid a floral tribute to the brave forest martyrs on Friday. Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia and Minister of State Pravin Mali also joined Chief Minister Patel in paying tribute to the forest martyrs.

Every year on September 11, the Government of India observes ‘National Forest Martyrs’ Day’ to honour forest guards, foresters and range forest officers who lost their lives protecting forests and wildlife. The day aims to inspire future generations by remembering their sacrifice and promote greater awareness and commitment towards forest and wildlife conservation among citizens.

Patel paid tribute to around 11 forest personnel who have sacrificed their lives protecting forests and wildlife in Gujarat since 1981 and commended their dedication to duty.

Financial Assistance for Forest Personnel

Recently, Vyara Range Forest Officer Vikasbhai Desai lost his life while preventing the illegal transportation of timber, putting duty before his own safety. Expressing condolences to his family, the Chief Minister met them at Vanpal Memorial and presented a ₹50 lakh Benevolent Fund as financial assistance. Additionally, the CM felicitated forest personnel Kalubhai Parmar, who was injured in a human-lion conflict on July 6, 2026, and presented him with a ₹2 lakh assistance cheque.

On the occasion, MLA Rita Patel, City Organisation President Ashish Dave, Principal Secretary, Forest and Environment Department; RC Meena, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force Jaipal Singh, Chairman of the All India Forest Association, Delhi, as well as dignitaries from the Forest Departments of Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Uttarakhand, along with a large number of forest personnel, were present. Everyone observed a two-minute silence and paid tribute to the forest martyrs.