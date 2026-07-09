The TMC alleges 41 of its workers were brutally assaulted and women were molested in Kolkata. The party accused the police of failing to provide timely assistance, claiming officers stood by as 'mute spectators' during the incident.

TMC alleges attack on workers, police inaction

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday alleged that 41 of its workers were brutally assaulted and several others injured in an incident of political violence, accusing the police administration of failing to provide timely assistance to the victims. In a post on X, the party claimed that women workers were also molested during the alleged attack and said the injured had to be shifted to SSKM Hospital with little support from the police.

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Alleging that its workers were targeted in a violent attack, the TMC said in a post on X, "In a shocking display of mob violence and hate-driven politics, 41 of our workers were brutally assaulted, leaving many with grievous injuries. Women workers were also subjected to molestation during the attack!" The party further alleged that the police administration failed to intervene despite the scale of the violence and did not extend adequate assistance to the injured workers. Claiming that the police remained passive while the incident unfolded, the TMC said, "Despite the scale of the violence, the police administration failed to provide timely assistance. Our injured workers had to be shifted to SSKM Hospital with little to no support, while those entrusted with maintaining law and order stood by as mute spectators to the atrocities unleashed upon the Opposition."

The party also asserted that it would continue its political fight despite the alleged attack on its workers. Reaffirming its resolve, the TMC said, "Every act of violence, every injustice, and every attempt to silence democratic voices will be remembered. Our fight grows stronger."

Mamata Banerjee slams police, BJP government

Earlier in the day, Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the police failed to ensure security during the party's protest, accusing the BJP government in the state of allowing violence and said there was permission for the rally from the Calcutta High Court. Addressing the rally, Banerjee questioned the role of police in maintaining law and order and alleged that they had failed to act in cases of crimes against women. "Is this the 'change' the people of Bengal wanted?" she asked.

She also attacked the BJP over the Ram Mandir donation row. "We all know how you came to power. The police are keeping a watch on us here, yet they are nowhere to be found where atrocities against women are taking place. Rampage and chaos are unfolding across the entire area, from Kalighat and my residence to Ballygunge. Is this the 'change' the people of Bengal wanted? We have to seek court permission for rallies. We held the rally after obtaining court approval, yet you saw how people were attacked. Those who loot money in the name of Ram should be ashamed," she said. (ANI)