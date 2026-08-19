BJP national president Nitin Nabin, during his Andhra Pradesh visit, urged the party to widen its representation ahead of local body elections. He stressed on working with coalition partners and strengthening the party at the grassroots level.

BJP to Strengthen Party for Local Polls

BJP MLA YS Chowdary said the party's national president Nitin Nabin has delivered a clear-cut message during his visit to Andhra Pradesh, stating that the party should put efforts towards widening its representation in the state ahead of local body elections. "Our President Nitin Nabin gave a clear-cut statement that we are in the era of coalitions. We have to work with coalition partners carefully, and also we should take care of each and every worker of the BJP to make sure that we have representation from every nook and corner of the state," Chowdary told ANI on Tuesday.

BJP MLA Nadukuditi Eswara Rao echoed similar sentiments, saying Nabin had personally interacted with the party cadre on preparations for the polls. "He guided the entire cadre. He was asked who wants to contest the local body elections... He said that he was very happy about the activities of the BJP in the state in the last one year." Eswara Rao said.

Nabin Engages with State Leadership

The BJP national president arrived in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, kicking off his schedule with a visit to the Simhachalam Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple. He also held a meeting with the party's State Office Bearers, District Presidents and District In-charges, with the discussions focusing on strengthening the organisation and ensuring effective coordination and public outreach across Andhra Pradesh. Nabin held the meeting along with Andhra Pradesh BJP President PVN Madhav.

Vision for 'Developed India 2047'

Addressing the gathering, Nabin said the party workers present will play an important role in turning the vision of building a developed India by 2047 into reality. "I bow to this sacred land. I offer my reverent greetings to Lord Venkateswara Swamy of Tirumala, Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy of Simhachalam, and pay my respects and tributes to the sacred land that gave birth to the immense courage of great freedom fighters like Alluri Sitarama Raju," Nabin said.

"Friends, today as I stand before you to address this gathering, I am speaking to those future party workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party who are going to turn the dream of building a developed India by 2047 into reality," he added. (ANI)