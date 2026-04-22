What Are Cluster Bombs and Why Are They Banned Worldwide? | Iran War

What Are Cluster Bombs and Why Are They Banned Worldwide?
What exactly are cluster bombs—and why are they so controversial?Israel has accused Iran of dropping banned cluster bombs on the country in retaliation for US-Israeli strikes. This type of weapon, consisting of a projectile known as a parent munition that transports several hundred bomblets designed to be dispersed over a wide area, is highly controversial.
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