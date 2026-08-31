A wedding in Telangana's Rajanna Sircilla district turned tense after a man alleged that his wife and several relatives attacked him during his sister's marriage ceremony. Shravan Kumar said the confrontation stemmed from a three-year marital dispute. CCTV footage reportedly captured the incident. Police registered a case following his complaint.

A wedding ceremony in Telangana's Rajanna Sircilla district turned tense after a man was allegedly attacked by his wife and several of her relatives during the function. The incident reportedly took place at the Shiva Temple in Shivanagar, Sircilla, where the man's sister was getting married. The alleged assault was captured on CCTV, with footage reportedly showing a group confronting and attacking the man in the presence of other people at the wedding.

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According to the man's complaint, the incident was linked to a dispute between him and his wife that has continued for around three years.

Couple had been involved in marital dispute

The man, identified as Kasthuri Shravan Kumar from BY Nagar in Sircilla, married Odnala Soumya, who is from Godavarikhani, around three years ago.

According to police, differences reportedly developed between the couple within months of their marriage. Soumya subsequently filed a case at Godavarikhani One Town police station against Shravan Kumar and members of his family, alleging domestic violence and dowry harassment.

That case is currently before the court.

The latest confrontation reportedly happened during the wedding of Shravan Kumar's sister, Kasthuri Swathi, and Srikant from Patancheru. The ceremony was being held at the Shiva Temple in Shivanagar on Sunday.

Family confrontation escalates at wedding

In his complaint to police, Shravan Kumar alleged that Soumya arrived at the wedding with her parents, brother and other relatives.

He claimed that they confronted him and his relatives, asking why he had not taken Soumya back to their marital home.

The argument allegedly escalated, with Shravan Kumar accusing the group of abusing him and physically assaulting him. He also alleged that he was threatened with death if he did not take Soumya back.

Family members further alleged that an attempt was made to take Shravan Kumar away in a car.

The allegations have not been independently established, and the exact circumstances surrounding the confrontation remain under investigation.

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CCTV footage becomes key evidence

CCTV cameras at the venue reportedly recorded the incident, providing police with footage of the alleged confrontation and assault.

Following Shravan Kumar's complaint, Sircilla police registered a case against several people and began investigating the incident.

Police are examining the CCTV footage and statements from those present at the wedding to establish what led to the confrontation and whether the allegations made by the complainant are supported by the evidence.

The earlier domestic violence and dowry harassment case filed by Soumya is also part of the wider background to the dispute.

Further details, including the sections invoked in the latest case and any arrests, are awaited.