A Hyderabad man staged an unusual protest by sitting inside a large pothole on the busy Imlibun-Putlibowli road, briefly disrupting traffic before police removed him. The viral video triggered widespread criticism over damaged roads. A civic official said potholes had been repaired temporarily, but recurring water stagnation was causing damage.

A man staged an unusual protest by sitting inside a large pothole on a busy road in Hyderabad, drawing attention to the poor condition of the stretch and the dangers faced by commuters. The incident took place on the Imlibun-Putlibowli road, a key route connecting the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) towards Koti and Chaderghat.

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The video of his protest has since gone viral on social media, showing the man sitting inside the pothole as vehicles move around him. The unusual form of protest quickly caught the attention of commuters and police personnel.

The stretch is known for heavy traffic and has faced repeated complaints over potholes, uneven surfaces and poor road conditions.

Police remove protester as traffic slows

The protest briefly affected traffic movement on the busy route, causing inconvenience to motorists and commuters.

Police personnel later reached the spot and removed the man from the pothole to restore traffic flow.

However, the video sparked a wider debate online, with many social media users questioning why citizens had to resort to unusual protests to draw attention to damaged roads.

Several users praised the protester, calling him a "hero" and saying his action had highlighted a genuine public safety concern.

Others criticised civic authorities and demanded immediate repairs across Hyderabad, claiming that potholes and damaged roads had become a major problem in several parts of the city.

One user wrote that people living near the stretch should join similar protests if road conditions remained unchanged.

Civic official says permanent solution is planned

Amid the online criticism, an official associated with the local civic administration responded to the viral video and said repair work had already been carried out.

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According to the official, the uneven portions of the road had been levelled and potholes had been filled using wet mix material.

However, the official said frequent water stagnation was causing potholes to reappear.

A more permanent solution is now being planned, with a concrete cement road proposed for the location. The work is expected to begin after the required permission is received from traffic police.

The response has brought some hope to residents and commuters, although many continue to demand quicker action.

Viral protest highlights Hyderabad's pothole problem

The incident has once again put the spotlight on Hyderabad's road infrastructure, particularly the problems caused by waterlogging and repeated damage to road surfaces. Potholes can pose serious risks to motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, and become more dangerous during rain and poor visibility.

While the man's protest lasted only briefly, the viral video succeeded in doing what ordinary complaints often fail to achieve i.e. bringing widespread public attention to a damaged stretch of road.