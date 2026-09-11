An intoxicated man created a commotion on a highway in Telangana's Jagtial district by stopping a bus following an argument with the driver. When his wife tried to intervene, he punched her and climbed on the bus before locals pulled him back. A video of the incident, which shows traffic piling up, has gone viral.

An intoxicated man created a commotion on a highway in Telangana after stopping a bus following an argument with the driver and then punching his wife when she tried to intervene. A video of the Thursday event in the Jagtial district has gone viral.

As his wife tries to stop him from approaching the bus, which is halted in the middle of the busy highway with traffic gathering up behind it, the man can be seen in the video hurling fists. He corners his wife, gets up on the bus's windscreen and tries to unlock the driver's door.

A group of locals then pulls him back, allowing the bus to move. The man also attempts to pick a fight with them for intervening, creating a tense situation at the spot for some time.

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No other details about an arrest or police action were immediately available.