A Varanasi police constable resigned after being assigned continuous 24x7 duty, saying he had no “special powers” to work around the clock. He also alleged favouritism in duty allocation before withdrawing his resignation after counselling.

A police constable in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, sparked a stir within the department after posting an unusual resignation message in his station’s official WhatsApp group, saying he did not have any “special powers” to remain on duty 24 hours a day. The message, shared on September 7, highlighted the intense workload and mental pressure faced by police personnel while also raising allegations of favouritism in duty allocation at the station.

Constable Devgan Kumar Chauhan, posted at the Ramnagar police station, addressed his resignation letter to the Police Commissioner. His blunt message immediately caught the attention of senior police officials, who contacted both the Station House Officer (SHO) and Chauhan to understand the circumstances that had prompted him to take the decision.

I Have No Special Powers

In his resignation message, Chauhan said he was not capable of working around the clock and requested that he be relieved from service.

“I don't have any special powers. So, it's not possible for me to be on duty 24 hours a day. Please relieve me from my service!” he wrote.

According to police sources, Chauhan had been under considerable mental stress at the time. He had reportedly been continuously assigned to security duty for a patient at a Trauma Centre for several days.

The prolonged deployment was compounded by personal and family problems, which officials believe added to his mental pressure and contributed to his decision to submit his resignation.

Allegations Of Favouritism In Duty Allocation

Chauhan also raised concerns about the way duties were being assigned at Ramnagar police station.

He allegedly accused the head constable, commonly referred to as the ‘Diwan’, of favouritism in duty allocation. According to Chauhan, certain staff members who were close to the head constable were allegedly given easier assignments and more rest, while other constables were made to work continuously for long hours.

The allegations have drawn attention to concerns over extended working hours, uneven duty distribution and the mental strain faced by police personnel who are frequently deployed for prolonged periods.

Constable Withdraws Resignation After Counselling

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vijay Pratap Singh provided further details about the incident.

According to the ACP, Chauhan had returned home on the night of September 5 after completing his duty. However, the following day, he was instructed to return to the Trauma Centre with the patient.

“He was also suffering from family problems, so it seems he took the decision to resign under extreme mental pressure,” the ACP said.

ACP Singh added that Chauhan later clarified during a phone conversation that he wanted to continue serving in the police department.

Following the intervention of senior officers, Chauhan was counselled. His resignation request was subsequently rejected, and he has now confirmed that he will continue working as a police constable.

Meanwhile, the resignation message has been deleted from the official WhatsApp group. However, screenshots of the message have since circulated widely on social media.

The incident has once again brought attention to the demanding working conditions faced by police personnel, including prolonged deployments, long working hours and the need for greater attention to their mental health and overall well-being.