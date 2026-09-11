Vantara will continue to support elephant Madhuri's welfare following a High-Powered Committee (HPC) order for her return to Kolhapur. The organisation will assist with her transition and provide ongoing veterinary care as per the HPC's directions.

Vantara has said it will continue to support the health and welfare of Madhuri, the elephant known as Mahadevi in Kolhapur, following an order allowing her to return to the city.

As per the official statement released by Vantara, Madhuri arrived at their centre in Jamnagar on 30 July 2025 in compliance with the directions of the High-Powered Committee (HPC), which were upheld by the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court. Vantara said it did not seek custody of the elephant but received and cared for her in accordance with the directions.

The organisation said it understands the strong sentiments surrounding Madhuri in Kolhapur. After discussions with the Maharashtra government, its officers, stakeholders and members of the community, Vantara had stated on 6 August 2025 that it respected those sentiments and would abide by directions from the competent authorities.

HPC's Conditions for Madhuri's Return

The Supreme Court subsequently directed the parties to place their claims before the HPC. After hearing the parties, seeking reports and inspecting the facility at Nandani, the HPC issued a reasoned order on 9 September 2026 permitting Madhuri to return to Kolhapur, subject to strict conditions.

Under the conditions, Madhuri cannot be used for processions or any other purpose. She must receive round-the-clock care and undergo a medical examination every fortnight. “Vantara respects the authority of the HPC and will comply fully with its directions,” the organisation said.

Vantara's Continued Commitment to Welfare

Vantara said its position on Madhuri has consistently been guided by veterinary science and her welfare. According to the organisation, her condition has been stabilised through sustained veterinary care, although her chronic conditions remain and require appropriate care, supportive management and regular veterinary monitoring.

The organisation said its responsibility will continue after Madhuri's return to Kolhapur. Vantara has worked to support the transition by helping ensure that suitable living conditions, veterinary infrastructure, medical equipment, medicines and other necessities are available. Its veterinarians will visit Madhuri in Kolhapur every fortnight to conduct her medical examination and submit reports to the competent authorities, as directed by the HPC. “This is about continuity of care and safeguarding her welfare, wherever she is housed,” Vantara said.

Facility Preparations and Veterinary Support

Vantara has also worked on the enclosure and facility at Nandani where Madhuri is returning. The organisation said that, within the infrastructure available, the best possible arrangements have been put in place for her. Further improvements to the facility could not be undertaken at this stage because of town planning constraints, Vantara said.

A road passing through the land of the Trust has limited the land available for development. Once Madhuri has settled in, Vantara said it will remain available to the Math for upgrading the facility and will assist with such improvements if directed to do so by the courts or competent authorities.

Vantara's Welfare Philosophy and Acknowledgements

“Vantara believes that genuine animal welfare requires facts, veterinary science, responsible care, respect for due process and an unwavering commitment to safeguarding life forever,” the organisation said.

Vantara also expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court, Bombay High Court and HPC for their directions, and thanked the governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat and their officers for their support. The organisation thanked the Math and people of Kolhapur for their concern for Madhuri and acknowledged PETA India’s role in bringing Madhuri’s condition before the HPC, saying it values its long association with the organisation in the cause of animal welfare.

“Madhuri’s wellbeing remains Vantara’s first concern,” Vantara said, adding, “our commitment to her health, welfare and dignity does not depend on where she lives.” The organisation concluded by wishing Madhuri “good health and a long, safe and happy life.” (ANI)