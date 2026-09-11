BSP chief Mayawati slammed the SP, Congress, and other rivals for adopting the blue colour, accusing them of being 'chameleons' with a casteist mindset and stating that the BSP is the only 'genuine Ambedkarite party' for the marginalised.

Mayawati Slams Opposition for Adopting Blue Colour

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday targeted the Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress and other opposition parties, accusing them of changing their colours “like chameleons” and saying that the BSP is the “only party that is a true well-wisher” of marginalised sections and a “genuine Ambedkarite party”.

In a post on X, Mayawati said the adoption of the blue colour, long associated with the BSP, by leaders and workers of the SP, Congress and other opposition parties could not change their “casteist, narrow-minded, feudal, and capitalist mindset” towards the Sarvasamaj (society as a whole) and specifically the poor, Dalits, Adivasis, backward classes and other marginalised sections.

She said blue scarves and clothing worn by opposition leaders and workers, as well as blue fabric used on their stages, could not make them genuine Ambedkarites. Her remarks came after blue colours were used at the tent venue during Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's press conference on Thursday.

"The adoption of the blue colour—long associated with the BSP—by leaders and workers of the SP, Congress, and other opposition parties (manifested in the blue scarves and clothing they wear or the blue fabric used on their stages) cannot alter their long-standing casteist, narrow-minded, feudal, and capitalist mindset regarding the *Sarvasamaj* (society as a whole)—and specifically the poor, Dalits, Adivasis, backward classes, and other marginalised sections; nor do they genuinely possess the heart of an Ambedkarite," the post read.

“Therefore, they must first cleanse their hearts and minds regarding the true interests and welfare of the 'Bahujan Samaj',” Mayawati added.

She further alleged that opposition parties “constantly change their colours like chameleons—saying one thing while doing the exact opposite” when it comes to marginalised sections.

"Moreover, when it comes to these sections of society, these people constantly change their colours like chameleons—saying one thing while doing the exact opposite. Their mindset, conduct, character, and public image—particularly regarding the SP's 'PDA'—have always been duplicitous and dishonest; there are numerous examples of this known to everyone. Thus, it is a well-known fact that the BSP is the only party that is a true well-wisher of these sections and a genuine Ambedkarite party," the post read.

Targets Expelled Members and Opportunists

The BSP chief also attacked individuals expelled from her own party for reasons such as indiscipline, saying that, like those expelled from other parties, they had frequently switched parties. “This clearly indicates that such individuals are entirely selfish and opportunistic, and they cannot truly serve the interests of any party,” she said.

Mayawati alleged that some expelled individuals subsequently “play into the hands of other parties” to form small parties or organisations, which, she said, cannot serve the collective interests of the Bahujan Samaj.

She said such parties cannot contest elections without alliances and cannot avoid joining a government if a party comes to power. “Those who speak of inducting expelled individuals into their own parties—or even advise them to form new parties—ought to first take a hard look at themselves,” she said.

Congress a 'Sinking Ship'

Targeting the Congress in particular, Mayawati said, “Who would want to join a party that resembles a sinking ship and thereby plunge their future into darkness?”

She also said that Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar had warned the people of the Bahujan Samaj during his lifetime to keep their distance from the Congress. “Therefore, in the current circumstances, it is crucial for BSP members to understand these facts in the interest of the party and the movement,” Mayawati said.

Incident with Ashok Siddharth Recalled

She also referred to former BSP leader Ashok Siddharth, saying that when the party advised him to retire from politics, he did not immediately announce his retirement despite facing “significant pressure” to do so.

“Throughout that night, he employed various tactics to stall the decision. When these efforts failed, he was compelled to announce his retirement—albeit with many caveats—at around 6:30 AM the following day, fearing that further delay might lead to even greater damage,” she said.

“Party members will certainly be apprised of further details regarding this at the appropriate time,” Mayawati added. (ANI)

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