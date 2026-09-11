BRICS 2026 will bring a holiday for schools and colleges in Delhi, while Metro services are set to continue as usual. Check the latest update and what remains open during the summit.

The city has announced some major rules for the BRICS summit. With the main meetings happening on September 12 and 13, schools and colleges have been given holidays. Government offices will also be shut. Many private companies have told their employees to work from home because of traffic restrictions. However, the Delhi Metro will run as usual.

Here are all the key updates from the national capital for the BRICS summit.

Schools and Colleges to Reopen on Monday

Leaders from BRICS member nations have already arrived in Delhi. Many routes have been blocked for traffic and security has been beefed up. Because of this, all schools and colleges will be closed from today (September 11) till Sunday (September 13). This applies to all government, government-aided, and private schools and colleges. They will all reopen on September 14.

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, has also made another announcement. He has declared a public holiday on September 11 so people can watch the BRICS summit proceedings. Meanwhile, security is very tight on Delhi's roads.

Metro Running, But One Station is Closed

The Delhi Metro has confirmed that its services will run normally. However, the Supreme Court metro station will be closed. The Delhi Metro Museum, located at the same station, will also be shut. Both the Supreme Court metro station and the museum will remain closed from September 11 to 13.

22 Routes Diverted, Heavy Traffic Expected

Traffic has been diverted on more than 22 routes around the Bharat Mandapam area. Heavy traffic is expected on over 35 roads. More than 4,800 traffic police officers are on duty. Security forces and traffic police are working together, especially to manage the movement of VVIP convoys.

These traffic changes will make it tough for people going to the office. That's why some companies have asked their staff to work from home.