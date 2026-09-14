BJP MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy slammed the Congress government in Telangana, alleging it uses HYDRAA to demolish the homes of the poor while protecting influential builders. He cited a notice to Aditya Builders as an example of inaction.

BJP MLA alleges selective demolitions

BJP MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy on Monday alleged that the Congress government in Telangana was using the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to demolish the homes of poor people while not taking similar action against influential individuals. Speaking to ANI, Reddy alleged that thousands of homes had been demolished by the government and claimed that HYDRAA had issued a notice to Aditya Builders over construction on three acres of land in the Musi area but had not taken action against them.

“Today, the Congress government in Telangana used the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to demolish the homes of these poor people. Thousands of homes have been demolished by the same government. This same HYDRAA has issued a notice to Aditya Builders, claiming that they built on 3 acres of land in Musi. Then they don't take action against them,” he said. “The bigwigs have one justice system, while the poor have another,” Reddy added.

Questions over forensic audit

The BJP MLA also questioned the government over a forensic audit and alleged that 23 lakh acres of land were acquired by transferring money to 13,000 accounts illegally. He demanded that the forensic audit be made public and questioned why action had not been taken based on its findings.

“Yesterday, according to the forensic audit, you said that 23 lakh acres of land were acquired by transferring the money to 13,000 accounts illegally. So why aren't you putting the forensic audit in the public domain? Why aren't you taking action on it?” Reddy questioned.

Accusations of stalling Assembly

Reddy further alleged that the BJP’s microphones were switched off when the party raised the issue in the Assembly. “When we. BJP started talking about this (in the assembly), our microphone was cut,” he said.

He accused the ruling party of attempting to stall the Assembly proceedings and said the BJP would stand with the affected poor people and continue its fight for their justice. “These people are just trying to stall the Assembly by speaking their version and trying to take over the Assembly. We, the BJP, are standing with these poor people. We will fight for these people and stand until they get justice," he said.

About HYDRAA

HYDRAA was created to address the issues of disaster management and protect community assets (Water Bodies, Government Lands, Parks, Open Spaces in layouts, Roads, etc.) upto ORR (Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Ranga Reddy and Sargareddy Districts). Further, in its pursuit of environmental protection, HYDRAA is focused on rejuvenating 12 lakes, with proposals submitted for government approval. The agency has also requested the establishment of an additional Doppler Weather Radar in Hyderabad to improve weather forecasting accuracy.