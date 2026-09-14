A fire erupted at the Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouse in Thoothukudi on Monday, with fire tenders on the scene. A separate blaze on Saturday had severely damaged the Central Theatre near the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai.

A fire broke out at the Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouse in Thoothukudi on Monday, prompting the fire department to move into action. Following the incident, personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the spot and began efforts to bring the flames under control. Fire tenders are currently deployed at the spot to control the blaze. Further details are awaited.

Another Fire Incident in Madurai

In a separate incident on Saturday, a massive fire broke out at the Central Theatre near the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, which was brought under control after hours of tedious efforts by the Fire Department. The blaze led to severe damage to the building. (ANI)