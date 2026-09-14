Political activist Angellica Aribam shared an alarming experience during an Uber ride from Gurugram to Delhi, where the driver was rude, took a wrong route, and didn't match the details on the app. The incident, which left her feeling unsafe and unable to find a panic button, has sparked a wider conversation about passenger safety.

A woman's account of an Uber ride from Gurugram to Delhi has raised new concerns about passenger safety. She said that her driver drove the incorrect route, was on the phone the entire time, and was impolitely when she pointed this out. The event was described on X by political activist and Femme First Foundation founder Angellica Aribam. She said she had reserved an Uber XL from Gurugram to Delhi, but she quickly became uneasy when she saw the driver was chatting on the phone nonstop.

Aribam claims that the driver also chose the incorrect path. She claimed that when she brought this up, he urged her to sit quietly in an impolite manner. She said that she felt uncomfortable after the encounter and that there was no panic button on the station.

"When pointed out, he asked me to “chup chap baitho” and spoke very rudely further. I felt unsafe but found no panic button," she wrote.

Aribam also expressed grave concerns, claiming that Uber's driver details were inaccurate. She questioned how such a discrepancy could happen on a ride-hailing platform, claiming that the driver of the taxi was different from the person whose name and details displayed on the app.

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Uber Responds

Uber India Support responded to the post by requesting that Aribam provide information about the trip, such as the date and time of the travel and the contact details associated with her Uber account. "This is very concerning, there. Behaviour like this is absolutely not condoned, and your safety shall always remain a priority," the company wrote.

Other social media users shared their personal Uber experiences as a result of the incident. Concerns regarding passenger safety and the handling of driver complaints were voiced by a number of users.