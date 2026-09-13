Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi inaugurated a 30-bed dialysis centre, expanded medical and surgical ICUs, and an upgraded emergency department at the New Civil Hospital in Surat, praising the staff's dedication and service to patients.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Sunday inaugurated various new healthcare facilities at the Kidney Building of New Civil Hospital and Government Medical College, Surat, in the presence of State Health Minister Prafulbhai Pansheriya. MLA Sangeetaben Patil and Medical Superintendent Parul Vadgama were also present on the occasion, according to a press release issued by the Chief Minister’s office.

New Healthcare Facilities Inaugurated in Surat

At the New Civil Hospital, various facilities including a 30-bed state-of-the-art Dialysis Centre, expansion of the Medical ICU from 10 beds to 20 beds, expansion of the Surgical ICU from 10 beds to 20 beds, an Isolation ICU for organ donation patients, an upgraded Emergency Department, and a Help Desk by Saket Group were inaugurated.

Dy CM Sanghavi Lauds Hospital's Service and Growth

On this occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister stated that Surat Civil Hospital treats 4,500 to 5,000 patients every day through its OPD. The Civil Hospital’s medical and nursing teams treat more patients than the city’s private hospitals, help them recover and send them home. The hospital’s team remains committed to serving patients across its 1,500 beds every day. Many patients who come to the hospital have no family or have been abandoned by their families. In such cases, the nursing staff becomes their family and serves them selflessly, taking care not only of their treatment but also of their other needs.

He further said that while Surat once had only one dialysis centre, the city now has more than 30, highlighting the significant expansion of healthcare facilities in the city, the release said.

Praise for COVID Response and Organ Donation

Recalling the COVID-19 pandemic, he said that when the situation worsened, COVID wards were quickly set up in the Stem Cell and Kidney Buildings to treat and save patients. He appreciated the medical and nursing teams for their round-the-clock service during this difficult time. He also praised the Civil Hospital’s organ donation team for its remarkable contribution to saving lives and appreciated its spirit of serving humanity and working together as a team.

He urged everyone to resolve to make the entire Civil Hospital a model of cleanliness and ensure quality healthcare for all.

Health Minister Highlights Staff Dedication and Future Plans

On this occasion, Pansheriya appreciated the dedicated service of the staff during the COVID period and said that he is proud of his ‘Civil family’ for the work done by the hospital’s doctors and staff. He said that continuous efforts are being made to ensure cleanliness, good behaviour and the best treatment for patients. Describing nursing as a profession based on service, he said that serving as a nurse is a matter of pride. He also highlighted the significant work done by the Surat and Ahmedabad Civil Hospital teams in organ donation and expressed his resolve to create an environment where every person in Surat takes pride in the Civil Hospital’s doctors, staff and nursing team. He also shared details of the ongoing work to construct a 1,500-bed hospital at Kamrej and urged healthcare professionals and employees to ensure that dedicated health services reach the most vulnerable sections of society, the release said.

Call for Discipline and End to Ragging

Terming ragging in the medical field a serious issue, he said that ragging of juniors by seniors cannot be tolerated and urged everyone to work with discipline and responsibility.

He said that thousands of patients receive treatment at the hospital and leave with their blessings, adding that dedicated service is always remembered by society.

He expressed his resolve to further improve the Civil Hospital by focusing on service, cleanliness and excellent treatment.

Vadgama delivered the welcome address and provided details regarding the changes and upgradation taking place in the healthcare sector at the Civil Hospital.

As per the release, the event was attended by MLA Sangeetaben Patil; Dean of the Medical College Jayesh Brahmbhatt; R.M.O. Ketan Nayak; District Chief Health Officer Anil Patel; Medical Officer Bharat Chavda; Nursing Superintendent Mirza Patel; Principal of the Nursing College Indravati Rao; Principal of the Physiotherapy College Manmeet Kaur; TAAI Secretary Iqbal Kadiwala; heads of various departments; all principals, doctors of New Civil Hospital, nursing staff, support staff sisters, representatives of various NGOs and service-oriented organisations, hospital associations, medical officers and a large number of dignitaries. (ANI)