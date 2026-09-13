Indian Railways saw major expansion in Aug 2026, with 14 Amrit Bharat services regularised and 5 new Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals commissioned. Freight loading grew by 5.4%, and passenger traffic also increased, supported by special trains.

Indian Railways Reports Significant Growth in August 2026

Indian Railways witnessed significant expansion in railway connectivity and services across the country in August 2026, recording growth in both passenger movement and freight loading, according to a press release issued by Indian Railways.

During the month, 14 Amrit Bharat services were regularised, providing more affordable and comfortable travel options to passengers across several important routes, while 5 new Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals (GCTs) were commissioned to improve last-mile freight connectivity for industries.

Strong Growth in Freight Operations

Indian Railways also recorded 5.4 per cent growth in freight loading, reflecting continued demand from key sectors of the economy.

Indian Railways loaded 137.9 million tonnes of freight during August 2026, compared to 130.9 million tonnes in August 2025, registering a 5.4 per cent year-on-year growth.

Freight revenue during August 2026 increased by 6.27 per cent compared to August 2025, indicating continued strengthening of the freight business of Indian Railways.

Several important commodity groups recorded healthy growth during August 2026. Iron Ore loading increased by 12.1 per cent, Clinker by 10.4 per cent, Domestic Container by 9.2 per cent and Coal by 6 per cent. Finished Steel loading increased by 4.9 per cent, Mineral Oil by 3.1 per cent, Fertilisers by 1.6 per cent and Balance Other Goods by 8.2 per cent.

Expansion of Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals

In August 2026, 5 new Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals were commissioned, taking the cumulative number of commissioned GCTs to 149 as on 31 August 2026. The newly commissioned terminals are at Shivlakha, Gujarat; Nalli, Tamil Nadu; Shaktinagar, Uttar Pradesh; Deoragram, Madhya Pradesh and Brajrajnagar, Odisha The expansion of the Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal network brings freight-handling facilities closer to production and consumption centres.

Passenger Connectivity Boosted with Amrit Bharat Services

August 2026 marked a significant expansion of passenger connectivity, with 14 Amrit Bharat services were regularised from special trains to regular trains during the month, taking the total number of Amrit Bharat services to 86. The services connect several major cities and regions, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and other important parts of the country.

The services include Subedarganj - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Gorakhpur - Bandra Terminus, Gorakhpur - Delhi Jn, Ahmedabad - Bhagalpur, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Prayagraj Jn, Prayagraj Jn - Udhna Jn, Dhanbad - Coimbatore, among others.

For Purvanchal and eastern Uttar Pradesh, services from Gorakhpur to Bandra Terminus and Delhi provide additional connectivity to two major metropolitan regions, benefiting passengers travelling for employment, education, business and family purposes.

Similarly, the Ahmedabad-Bhagalpur connectivity strengthens the rail link between Gujarat and Bihar, providing passengers from both regions with another direct travel option. The Dhanbad-Coimbatore service improves long-distance connectivity between eastern India and southern India, particularly benefiting passengers travelling between industrial and employment centres, the release said.

Connectivity between Prayagraj and Udhna and between Prayagraj and Mumbai further expands travel options for passengers from Uttar Pradesh travelling towards western India.

Surge in Passenger Traffic

Indian Railways carried 67.27 crore passengers during August 2026, compared to 64.43 crore passengers during August 2025. Suburban passenger traffic recorded particularly strong growth, increasing by 9.02 per cent.

A total of 38.01 crore suburban passengers travelled during August 2026, compared to 34.89 crore in August 2025.

With increased passenger demand during the festival season, Indian Railways operated 144 trips of Rakshabandhan Special trains between 25 and 31 August 2026, compared to 48 trips operated between 8 and 14 August 2025.

Through continued capacity augmentation, improved operational efficiency and expansion of passenger and freight infrastructure, Indian Railways remains focused on making rail travel more accessible and strengthening the railway network as an important driver of economic activity and regional connectivity across the country. (ANI)