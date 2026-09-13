Congress leader Rashid Alvi said the inclusion of the Pahalgam terror attack in the BRICS New Delhi Declaration was 'not a diplomatic win at all', arguing the joint statement lacks teeth as it fails to name the perpetrators of cross-border terrorism.

Alvi calls BRICS declaration 'not a diplomatic win'

Congress leader Rashid Alvi said on Sunday that the inclusion of the Pahalgam terror attack in the New Delhi Declaration of the BRICS Summit 2026 was "not a diplomatic win at all", arguing that the joint statement lacks teeth because it fails to name the perpetrators of cross-border terrorism.

Speaking to ANI, Alvi questioned the efficacy of a condemnation that omits direct accountability. He said, "The Delhi Declaration that has been issued condemns terrorism and the Pahalgam incident, but does it state anywhere who carried out the Pahalgam attack? Does it mention anywhere who is perpetrating terrorism globally? There is no mention of that... No one would support terrorism, but the question is, who is doing it?... What is the point of a declaration where one cannot even identify who is committing the theft?... That's why this is not a diplomatic win at all..."

The BRICS countries adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026. It also strongly condemned the April 2025 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir "in the strongest terms" and called for zero tolerance towards terrorism.

PM Modi, Xi Jinping hold bilateral talks

As part of the Summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in the national capital for the BRICS Summit, marking his first visit since 2019.

Focus on border resolution, long-term ties

PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution of the India-China boundary question, while reaffirming that bilateral ties should be viewed from a strategic and long-term perspective. This comes as the two leaders held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi and welcomed the steady progress in India-China relations since their last meeting in Tianjin in August 2025.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders "reaffirmed that both countries should take a strategic and long-term perspective of their ties."

Prime Minister Modi emphasised that "differences should not become disputes" and that both sides must be guided by "mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest. "PM Modi also stressed that peace and tranquillity in the border areas remain an essential basis for the continued development of bilateral relations and underlined the need for both sides to observe existing agreements and understandings on border-related issues," the statement read.

The two leaders expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question proceeding from the political perspective of their overall bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the two peoples," the MEA said.

Xi, during the meeting, said China and India should view their relationship from a strategic perspective while keeping the long-term development of bilateral ties in mind. (ANI)