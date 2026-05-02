Eight districts in Kerala, including Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam, are on yellow alert today. The weather department has also warned of thunderstorms and strong winds. Tomorrow, three more districts will be on alert.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The scorching heat in Kerala is finally taking a break. The state is set to receive heavy summer rains in some areas even today. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for eight districts: Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur.

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The forecast for tomorrow shows a yellow alert in three districts. People should also be prepared for thunderstorms and strong winds along with the rain on these days. Meanwhile, with the rains getting stronger, there's some much-needed relief from the high temperatures. For instance, the temperature in Punalur yesterday was recorded at 38 degrees Celsius.