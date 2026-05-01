A 19-year-old nursing student from Kerala died by suicide in a Bengaluru college hostel. His father has alleged mental harassment by the college management, including a false drug accusation. Police have registered a case and begun an investigation.

A tragic incident has been reported from the outskirts of Bengaluru, where a 19-year-old student was found dead in his hostel room at BTL College in Bommasandra, Anekal taluk. The incident has led to serious allegations against the college administration, with the student’s family claiming that he was subjected to mental harassment prior to his death. The case has also raised concerns among students and parents about the pressures faced within educational institutions.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Deceased Identified As Nursing Student

The deceased has been identified as AP Aditya, a native of Kerala. He was a second-year BSc Nursing student at BTL College and was residing in the college hostel. According to reports, Aditya died by suicide on Wednesday by hanging himself in his room when no one else was present. The incident came to light when his roommates returned and discovered him.

Allegations Of Harassment By College Management

Aditya’s father, Pradeep, has levelled serious allegations against the college management, claiming that his son was subjected to mental harassment. The family, devastated by the loss, has accused the institution of being responsible for pushing Aditya into distress.

Claims Of False Drug Allegation

In his complaint to the police, Pradeep stated, “The college management falsely accused my son of consuming drugs and humiliated him publicly in front of other students. Aditya was deeply affected by this allegation. He could not cope with the mental pressure and ended his life.”

The family alleges that the college staff had been repeatedly targeting Aditya and damaging his reputation.

Police Begin Investigation

The Hebbagodi police visited the scene and conducted a preliminary inspection. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Based on the complaint filed by the father, a case has been registered at Hebbagodi Police Station, and an investigation has been initiated into the alleged role of the college management. Police are also examining the hostel room to determine whether Aditya left behind a suicide note.

Calls For Action

The death of the young student has left his classmates and family members in deep shock. Many have demanded a thorough investigation and strict action against those found responsible.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)