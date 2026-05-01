An elephant ran amok near a temple in Angamaly, Kerala, trampling a man to death and injuring another. The deceased was the driver of the vehicle transporting the elephant. The elephant was eventually subdued with tranquiliser shots and restraints.

An elephant that ran amok near the Kidangoor Mahavishnu Temple in Angamaly was finally brought under control using tranquiliser shots, chains and ropes after hours of tense efforts by officials and elephant handlers.

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Man Trampled to Death

The incident claimed the life of Vishnu, a native of Kollam and the driver of the vehicle that transported the elephant. He was trampled to death while attempting to help restrain the agitated elephant. Vishnu died on the spot, officials said. The second mahout, Pradeep, was also injured in the attack and was admitted to Little Flower Hospital. His injuries are reportedly not serious.

Rampage at Temple Festival

The elephant involved in the incident has been identified as "Mayyanad Parthasarathy," belonging to Mayyanad in Kollam district. The elephant had been brought for a temple festival at a nearby shrine.

According to preliminary information, the elephant had been tethered near the temple premises during a break in the festival when it suddenly turned violent. Panic spread in the area as people ran for safety. Several vehicles parked nearby were damaged by the elephant during the rampage.

Elephant Subdued After Tense Efforts

Since the area is densely populated, local residents and officials were concerned that the elephant could move into nearby residential areas. Following extensive efforts, the elephant was eventually subdued using sedatives and physical restraints. It is currently being monitored in the ground area in front of the temple, officials said.

Binu, a member of an elephant task force team, said, "We received an urgent call saying the elephant had run amok and that one person had died. We rushed to the spot as quickly as possible."

"Several attempts were made to control the elephant, but it kept charging at us repeatedly and remained extremely aggressive. Later, the doctor arrived and tranquilised the elephant with a dart. The elephant has now been tied up and brought under control. At present, the situation is stable, and there are no further issues," he added. (ANI)