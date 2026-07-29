A devastating flood from the Dikhow river has ravaged the Nepalikuti area in Assam's Sivasagar, washing away homes, farmland, and livestock. With many feared dead or missing, residents are left without shelter, food, or livelihood.

Widespread Destruction and Loss of Livelihood

The Nepalikuti area under Assam's Sivasagar district's Nazira Assembly constituency is reeling from the aftermath of a devastating flood, with homes, farmland, livestock and essential belongings washed away, leaving hundreds of families struggling to rebuild their lives.

According to residents, the floodwaters from the Dikhow river entered the area around 11 am on July 19 and caused widespread destruction within a short span of time. Several houses, agricultural fields, cattle sheds, food grains, farming equipment, household items and livestock were swept away in the strong current.

Agriculture and dairy farming were the main sources of livelihood for most families in the area. However, the loss of a large number of cows, buffaloes and other livestock has left many families without a source of income. Dead animals are still lying in some cattle sheds, raising concerns over foul smell and the possible spread of diseases.

Residents said that as the floodwaters rose rapidly, several people were forced to take shelter on the tin roofs of their houses. However, many houses later collapsed due to the strong current. Locals claimed that around nine to ten people have either died or gone missing in the disaster, while several families are still waiting for information about their loved ones.

Krishna Sharma, a resident, told ANI, "The flood caused massive destruction in the area. Many houses were washed away, livestock were lost, and several families have been left without food, shelter and livelihood. The government should provide immediate relief and compensation to the affected families."

Grim Aftermath as Waters Recede

Even after the floodwaters receded, the situation in Nepalikuti remains grim. Several feet of sand and silt have accumulated across the village, burying houses and belongings. In many places, only walls, bamboo poles and parts of tin sheets remain visible, highlighting the scale of the destruction.

Another resident told ANI, "The water has receded, but our problems have not ended. Our houses and belongings are buried under several feet of sand and mud. We have no proper drinking water, food or shelter. We are requesting the administration to provide immediate relief and help us rebuild our lives."

Household items, including almirahs, beds, clothes, televisions and kitchen utensils, as well as motorcycles, four-wheelers and agricultural equipment, remain buried under the silt. Large quantities of trees, bamboo, wood and other debris carried by the floodwaters have also accumulated in the area, making it difficult to remove animal carcasses, assess the damage and carry out cleaning operations.

The district administration has begun efforts to clear major roads and restore connectivity. However, most internal roads and residential areas remain covered with sand and silt. With shortages of safe drinking water, food and temporary shelter, along with limited healthcare facilities, flood-affected families continue to face severe hardships.

Local Resident, Nepalikuti told ANI, "The floodwaters entered our area very rapidly. Within a short time, our homes were flooded, and our belongings, food grains and livestock were washed away. Many families had to take shelter on the roofs of their houses to save their lives. This flood has taken away everything we had. We now hope the government will provide us with immediate help and support."

Asha Devi, a resident of Nepalikuti, told ANI, "The flood destroyed everything we had. Our house, belongings and livestock were washed away, and we have lost our source of livelihood. Even after the water receded, our homes are buried under sand and mud. We urgently need food, clean drinking water, medical assistance and a safe place to stay. We request the government to provide immediate relief and compensation to the affected families."

Residents Plead for Urgent Government Action

Locals said important documents, money, household belongings and agricultural equipment belonging to several families are still buried under the debris. Many families have lost their livelihoods and are now dependent on government assistance, voluntary organisations and community support.

The affected residents have urged the government and district administration to launch cleaning operations on a war footing, ensure the safe and scientific disposal of dead livestock, and provide clean drinking water, food, medical aid and temporary shelter. They have also sought adequate compensation for farmers who lost their crops, livestock and other sources of livelihood.

The devastation in Nepalikuti reflects the grim reality faced by flood-affected communities across Assam. While the floodwaters have receded, the destruction, loss of livelihoods and grief over missing or deceased family members continue to weigh heavily on the residents as they struggle to rebuild their lives.