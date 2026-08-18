A viral video shows a little girl making perfect round rotis while her mom is away, impressing the netizens. Keep scrolling to know more!

Ever tried making rotis and failed miserably? Well, you are not alone. We have all been there. However, this little girl, whose video has now gone viral, will put you to shame, because she is a pro when it comes to making perfect chapatis, leaving everyone impressed. Yes, you read that right. In a now-viral video, a little girl can be seen making roti while her mom was away. This video has created a massive buzz on social media, leaving everyone impressed.

Little Girl Makes Perfect Rotis

In the video, the girl can be seen adjusting herself on her cute elevated chair as she made some rotis by placing the dough on the chair. Social media users were quick to react to the same. The shared video's caption read, “A heartwarming moment is winning hearts online! With her mother away from home, this little girl decided not to wait and took matters into her own hands. Showing surprising confidence and determination, she stepped into the kitchen and tried making roti all by herself. From rolling the dough to carefully preparing it, her adorable effort has left viewers smiling.”

Take a look at the video here!

Netizen's React

One comment read, “Shakira when she was a kid.” Another comment read, “No way.” One more user wrote, “Who's gonna tell her mom.” What do you think about this little girl's unique way of making rotis?