Gumla Police arrested four key operatives of the banned Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), including a Sub-Zonal Member carrying a Rs 5 lakh bounty. The operation foiled the outfit's plans to rebuild its network and execute an attack in the region.

In a major breakthrough, the Gumla Police have arrested four key operatives of the banned Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), including a Sub-Zonal Member carrying a Rs 5 lakh state government bounty. The arrested accused have been identified as Ramdev Lohra, JJMP Sub-Zonal Member (SZM) with a reward worth Rs 5 lakh; Arvind Nayak, JJMP Area Commander; Muneshwar Singh, JJMP Member; and Jitendra Lohra, JJMP member.

The operation carried out on Monday in the Aurapat forest under Dumri Police Station limits foiled the outfit's plans to rebuild its network and execute a major incident in the region, a press release said. As per the release, their objective was to reactivate and expand the JJMP organisation, rebuild it from scratch, and execute a major incident.

The Special Operation

A special operation was launched to verify this information and take immediate action under the leadership of Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Chainpur, Shruti (IPS). Along with Chainpur SDPO Shruti, Probationary Sub-Inspector (PSI) Shashi Prakash, Station In-charge, Dumri, PSI Sandeep Kumar Yadav, Station In-charge, Raidih, PSI Mohan Kumar Singh, Station In-charge, Ghaghra, PSI Neeraj Kumar, Station In-charge, Sisai, PSI Sunny Kumar, Station In-charge, Jari, PSI Manoj Kumar, Dumri Police Station, PSI Vikas Kumar, Ghaghra Police Station, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Lagan Mahto, Dumri Police Station, and Naxal QRT (Quick Response Team), Gumla were also involved in the operation, the release highlighted.

During the operation, the police team laid a siege in the Aurapat forest area (under Dumri police station limits) and arrested four individuals: one JJMP Sub-Zonal Member (SZM), one Area Commander, and two squad members. SZM Ramdev Lohra had a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head and a prior criminal history with the People's War Group and the CPI (Maoist).

As per the release, the arrested accused are currently being interrogated to yield crucial information regarding other JJMP members, associates, and activities related to the organisation's restructuring.

Weapons and Ammunition Recovered

Sophisticated illegal weapons, a large quantity of live ammunition, and other incriminating materials were recovered from the arrested accused. The recovered weapons and ammunition included 1 AK-56 rifle, 3 magazines, 1 SLR rifle, 1 semi-automatic rifle, 1 regular 7.65mm pistol, and 1 country-made pistol (katta) along with 146 live rounds (88 for AK-56, 39 for semi-automatic, 13 for SLR, 5 for 7.65mm pistol, and 1 for country-made pistol).

1 walkie-talkie set, 9 mobile phones, 2 Wi-Fi dongles, and 1 motorcycle, along with banned JJMP/Naxal literature and pamphlets, were also recovered by the Gumla police, the release noted. (ANI)