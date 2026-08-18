Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is set to recruit 32,388 school teachers, with applications opening on September 1. Meanwhile, Union Minister Chirag Paswan has asked the Bihar govt to reconsider its Assistant Professor Recruitment Rules-2026.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Tuesday invited online applications from eligible Indian candidates for the recruitment of 32,388 school teachers under the Education Department of Bihar.

In a post on X, BPSC wrote, "Online applications are invited from eligible Indian candidates for recruitment to a total of 32,388 vacant posts of School Teachers under the Education Department, Bihar, pursuant to the advertisement." विज्ञापन संख्या-14/2026 के तहत शिक्षा विभाग, बिहार के अंतर्गत विद्यालय अध्यापक के कुल 32,388 रिक्त पदों पर नियुक्ति हेतु योग्य भारतीय उम्मीदवारों से ऑनलाइन आवेदन आमंत्रित किए गए हैं। ऑनलाइन आवेदन एवं शुल्क भुगतान की प्रक्रिया 01 सितंबर 2026 से शुरू होगी। शुल्क भुगतान की अंतिम… pic.twitter.com/he42Gf3CQu — Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) August 18, 2026

BPSC Recruitment 2026: Application Details

The online application and fee payment process will commence on September 1. The last date for fee payment is September 29, while candidates can submit their online applications till September 30.

"The process for online application and fee payment will commence on September 1, 2026. The deadline for fee payment is September 29, 2026, and the last date for submitting online applications is September 30, 2026," the post reads.

The Commission said that detailed information and guidelines regarding the application process are available on its official website.

Eligible candidates can visit the BPSC website for details regarding the recruitment process, eligibility criteria and application procedure.

Paswan Raises Concerns Over Assistant Professor Recruitment

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan has written to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, urging the state government to reconsider the proposed Assistant Professor Recruitment Rules-2026, citing concerns over transparency, quality of higher education and the future prospects of students and qualified teachers.

In his letter to the Bihar Chief Minister, Paswan said concerns had been brought to his notice by various candidates and stakeholders regarding the proposed recruitment rules and stressed the need for a "balanced and fair approach" that safeguards the interests of meritorious candidates, long-serving guest faculty and students.

"An opportunity for the recruitment of Assistant Professors in Bihar has arisen after a long interval. In this context, it is essential that the recruitment process strikes a balanced and fair approach, safeguarding the interests of meritorious candidates, teachers who have been serving as guest faculty for a long time, and the students of Bihar," the letter reads.