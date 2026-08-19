A viral video from Mumbai shows a woman confronting a foreigner after he gave ₹100 to a disabled man, claiming "I’m Handicapped Too" and insisting she was also deserving of assistance. The incident has sparked an online debate about public charity and compassion.

A Mumbai woman sparked a heated confrontation with a foreign vlogger this week after he offered ₹100 to a disabled man. The woman immediately intervened, asserting, "I’m Handicapped Too," and demanding that she also receive financial assistance. The incident, vividly captured in a video that has quickly gone viral, ignited a widespread online debate about the complexities of public charity and the ethics of selective compassion.

The contentious encounter unfolded on a bustling street after the foreign vlogger, who routinely documents his travels and interactions, extended a small donation of ₹100 to a man with a visible physical disability. Before the transaction could even fully conclude, the Mumbai woman stepped forward, vehemently insisting that she too was entitled to immediate financial aid to cover her own pressing food and medical needs. Her forceful interjection shifted what was intended as a quiet act of kindness into a public spectacle.

Accusations and Demands for Aid

Sharing the video, the vlogger wrote, "I saw this man in Mumbai and genuinely felt like he needed some help, so I gave him ₹100. Then another woman started arguing with me about it… and things escalated VERY quickly. I ended up giving him another ₹100. What would you have done?"

Beyond advocating for her own plight, the woman also launched a severe and specific accusation against the disabled man who had initially received the vlogger's donation. "He earns ₹2,000 daily from begging," she claimed, painting him as someone exploiting public sympathy rather than being in genuine need.

Take a look at the video

How Netizens Reacted!

He then handed the man another Rs 100. One user wrote, “Immovable man vs movable women.”

Another wrote, “She’s acting like the situation in which she is, was caused by him. The audacity to raise her voice for asking money.”

“Speaking such good English and still the woman is begging and says she is handicapped, India isn’t for Indians also," remarked another.

“No way she’s arguing to be more handicapped than a guy with his damn feet next to his ears," someone else wrote.